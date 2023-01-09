Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 14 Episode 9

Did the NCIS manage to arrest an old friend?

On NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 9, the team investigated a shootout on a boat in which a rare cultural artifact was stolen.

Drawing a Bead - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 8

However, the investigation went in a very different direction when they realized the owner of the boat had a connection to the team.

Meanwhile, Callen had some concerns about his latest venture.

Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 9 Online

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 9 Quotes

Hooked on Phonics couldn't save us now.

Riffat [to Fatima]

Deeks [to Rountree]: You do realize that I'm a detective, right?
Kensi: Actually, we're both detectives, babe.
Deeks: See? Nothing gets by us.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 9

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 9 Photos

Arkady on Mission - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 9
In Reserve - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 9
Attacks on Oligarchs - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 9
Faux Bodyguard - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 9
A Shocking Revelation -- Squatter - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 9
