Watch Quantum Leap Online: Season 1 Episode 10

Did Ben manage to complete the most dangerous day yet?

On Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 10, he found himself in the body of Alexandra Tompkinson, a medical resident in a Seattle hospital.

Three in the Room - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 9

As victims from a train crash poured into the ER, Ben faced a very difficult mission.

Ben had to go up against hospital bosses to save lives and Alexandra's career.

Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 10 Quotes

As doctors, we vow to do no harm. That means putting the lives of our patients before all else.

Sandra

Addison: Wow, look at you, bringing life into the world.
Ben: It was like a miracle. But also something I never want to have to do again.
Addison: That is fair.

Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 10 Photos

Doctors In Arms - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 10
Skeptical Addison - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 10
Smiling Addison - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 10
A Serious Injury - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 10
Janis Speaks - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 10
Serious Doctors - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 10
