Watch Quantum Leap Online: Season 1 Episode 9

Did Ben manage to find out the truth about 1979 Chicago?

On Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 9, a new time and location gave him some food for thought.

Talent and Guard - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 9

As he took over the role of Jack Armstrong, a security guard to talented singer Carly Farmer, he realized there were some links to a hit movie.

Ben had to find out who was trying to kill Carly and why.

Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 9 Quotes

Time goes by / I live my life / Traveling down the road / Open my eyes to clear blue skies / But I’m feeling all alone / A one-way ticket / That’s the price you pay / Another day / Another song / Traveling on / But I’m making my way back home

Carly and Jamie

Magic: So, what do we know? Just that Addison is going to die?
Jenn: Actually, Ben didn’t say that. He said he leaped to save her.
Magic: The man stepped into a quantum accelerator with no way of coming home. You don’t do that unless the person you love is in real danger.

Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 9

Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 9 Photos

