Watch The Bachelor Online: Season 27 Episode 2

Which three Bachelor Nation ladies returned?

On The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 2, the first group date went in an exciting direction after the big twist.

Zach Shallcross on Night One of The Bachelor 27 Season 27 Episode 1

Meanwhile, Zack had to decide who would snag the sole date, but he had to come to terms with a bombshell revelation from one of the contestants.

Elsewhere, someone showed up at the mansion with a suitcase, determined to move back in.

What the heck happened?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 2 Quotes

Honestly, like, it's been really, really hard. We're moving into the mansion, and I feel like I don't have any support system.

Brianna

I'm so happy that I was chosen by America, but it always kind of leaves this bit of doubt in my mind of whether or not what I feel for him is reciprocated.

Brianna

