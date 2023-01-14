What to Watch: Mayor of Kingstown, The Way Home, The Last of Us

This is a fantastic week of television!

Sunday is ripe with programming begging for your attention from Mayor of Kingstown to The Way Home to The Last of Us.

The Critics Choice Awards will also air on Sunday, if you're up for another awards show. Check out what we recommend this week!

Saturday, January 14

8/7c The Wedding Veil Inspiration (Hallmark)

The delightful Wedding Veil saga continues!

This time out, Emma’s life plan is thrown off course when Paolo must return to Italy to take care of his father, and she discovers a new passion for making art accessible to all.

We expect it will help them fall even deeper in love and that Emma will be sharing her latest adventure with her besties, Avery and Tracy along the way!

8/7c How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story (Lifetime)

The first rule of murder is not to outline your plans in a best-selling book! Not that we’re experts on murder or anything.

Cybill Shepherd does what she does best: captivate. She stars as a hit Portland-based romance novelist, Nancy Crampton-Brophy, whose loving marriage to her husband (played by Steve Guttenberg) takes a deadly turn when he’s found shot in the back with Nancy as the primary suspect.

Did Nancy take research to a fatal level? Tune in for this thrilling film based on a true story.

Sunday, January 15

Mayor of Kingstown (Paramount+)

The Mayor of Kingstown Season 1 finale was brutal, and Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 shows no signs of letting up.

The new season picks up shortly after the prison riots, and it’s clear that it will take a lot of political maneuvering on Mike’s part to bring any semblance of normalcy back to Kingstown.

We’re going to be reviewing this one, adding it out ever-expanding coverage of all things Taylor Sheridan, so be sure to check in with us on Sunday for the premiere review!

7/6c The Critics Choice Awards (The CW)

The critics choice awards air on the CW on January 15th!

Chelsea Handler hosts the 28th ceremony, with big names in Television and Movies expected to attend.

Find out who the winners are by tuning in or by checking out our winners' article after!

8/7c East New York (CBS)

The 7-4 faces its most challenging case yet! When a talented young dancer is found dead on the tracks, her mother wants answers, and so does Regina. But can Killian and Morales find the truth and give this mom the closure she needs?

Meanwhile, we’re sure there will be some fallout from Sandeford’s rogue behavior, and Bentley and Quinlan hit a relationship roadblock now that Bentley is awake.

8/7c MILF Manor (TLC)

Surely, you’re curious about some of the offerings on the other side of that Discovery fiasco.

Well, if you’re really into trashy reality television, you may want to check out this love competition that has conventionally attractive “women of a certain age” vying for the love and attention of hot men half their age. Yes, it’s a thing.

The promo teases a curveball that will make things complicated for the reality show that’s about finding lust, we mean love. Check it out!

9/8c The Way Home (Hallmark)

The Way Home is here to usher in a new era of Hallmark original series.

Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Sadie Laflamme-Snow, and Evan Williams star in this heartwarming time-bending adventure of family, broken hearts, and second chances.

Get your first look at the series now, and be sure to return to TV Fanatic for reviews every Sunday.

9/8c The Last of Us (HBO)

The hit videogame series adaptation makes its premiere on HBO, and it’s a resounding success.

We got to screen the entire first season ahead of launch, and the series expands on aspects of the videogame while remaining faithful to the source material.

Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal are both solid as Joel and Ellie.

Check out the trailer below.

10/9c Your Honor (Showtime)

Showtime decided to serialize their highly popular Bryan Cranston led limited series.

The show felt complete as a limited series but also felt like it had more to tell, and it seems they have found something.

We will be reviewing this season after the episode airs. Check out the trailer below

10/9c NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

Sam’s friend Tom Olsen finds himself being hunted down by enemies from his past.

The NCIS team seeks to find out who is after him.

This episode features fan favorites such as Sabatino, Lance Hamilton, and Nina Barnes.

Monday, January 16

Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

Two of Orpheus’ victims are dead, and Marlena is barely hanging on. Is this the week Salem will suffer a third tragic loss?

Meanwhile, Kristen thinks she’s got the upper hand… until she again finds herself in cuffs! How will that happen?

And Gabi gives Li what he deserves: a glass of ice water poured over his head! What did he do to piss her off now?

8/7c Fantasy Island (FOX)

It’s a Desperate Housewives do-over as Teri Hatcher and James Denton reunite as empty nesters, Dolly and Dutch, visiting the Island for ideas on how to make the most of this new phase in their lives.

Meanwhile, Helene is settling in and teaching Ruby what’s hip and hot nowadays with the young ‘uns.

Finally, can Roarke balance her role as Javier’s advisor with their romantic relationship? Island life is getting more complicated all the time.

Take a peek at what's to come for your favorite people on #FantasyIsland! 👀 pic.twitter.com/pb5ZHg7LHr — Fantasy Island (@FantasyIslandTV) January 12, 2023

9/8c Alert: Missing Persons Unit (FOX)

The MPU nabs another case with a missing girl, and they’ll go to great lengths to find her before it’s too late.

Meanwhile, Sidney digs deeper into everything surrounding Keith as she works to gather enough evidence to prove that this teen is not her brother but rather an impostor.

Nikki tries to balance her old family with a new one as tensions are high between Jason and Mike.

9/8c The Price of Glee (ID)

It would be an understatement saying that Glee’s legacy was forever changed by what happened off-screen.

A three-part Investigation Discovery series aims to delve into the happenings on the series, as well as the deaths of stars Cory Monteith, Mark Salling, and Naya Rivera.

All three episodes will air back-to-back.

Check out the trailer below.

Tuesday, January 17

8/7c Night Court (NBC)

On the Night Court series premiere, Judge Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) follows in her father Harry’s gavel wake as she takes over the Manhattan arraignment night court in this revival of the 1980s sitcom.

In the first of the premiere’s two episodes, Stone seeks to bring back her father’s old prosecutor, Dan Fielding (the original series’ John Larroquette), to fill the vacant public defender position.

Then, when Stone tries to get the court back on track with an all-business approach, she catches the others off-guard, and shenanigans ensue!

8/7c The Resident (FOX)

The Chastain crew struck a deal with the devil himself when they agreed to perform a surgery to save the Governor’s life in exchange for funding for the hospital.

Although, in order for their part of their bargain to be met, Betz has to survive the operating table, made more complicated when an ailing Bell has to perform the surgery.

Meanwhile, Sammie’s life is on the line, and Kit and the others must go to great lengths to save her on the season finale of The Resident!

8/7c The Rookie (ABC)

Oscar is back, and when Nolan and Celina must stand guard while he performs surgery, there is no doubt that chaos will ensue. Whether it’s an escape attempt or something else remains to be seen!

Tim and Lucy discuss taking their romance to the next level, so for all those Chenford shippers, could we be seeing some sexytimes? Or will that get thwarted when news of their love life goes public?

Thorsen enlists Harper and Lopez’s help with some robberies. But we’re really holding out for that Kelly Clarkson cameo, y’all!

9/8c New Amsterdam (NBC)

After five emotional seasons, New Amsterdam comes to an end with the two-hour series finale after a polarizing final season.

Max Goodwin and the Dam Fam will sign off for the last time, doing what they have done best, answering the call of “how can I help?”

When celebrating a breakthrough in a cancer trial, Max discovers some new information about his own experience with cancer that will challenge him and, most definitely, viewers, and the series works to provide closure. Tune in for the finale, and we’ll have a full review waiting for you.

10/9c Will Trent (ABC)

Will and Faith dig into a small-town murder and find a connection to a cold case that’s connected to a lake in Atlanta.

Angie becomes confused about a case when a security guard dies.

After ending things with Will, Angie contemplates making another bad decision and restarting things with Michael, but that could complicate things with his family.

Wednesday, January 18

8/7c Chicago Med (NBC)

We knew it! The peaceful beginning to Dayton’s control of the hospital couldn’t last. Archer’s never liked AI, and now he’s on a mission not to use it -- which puts Dayton on one to get rid of him. Who will blink first?

Meanwhile, Maggie and Sharon help get a hit-and-run victim to the hospital. Will this case trigger Maggie’s feelings about the car accident that led to the implosion of her marriage?

And what’s up with Will’s seizure patient? Could this case need Dr. Abrams’ expertise?

10/9c Chicago PD (NBC)

The more character-centric installments take us back around to Hailey for a Hannibal-esque inspired hour.

If you thought you saw the last of Sean O’Neal, fret not as he summons Hailey to the prison, and she has a sitdown with the serial killer with whom she has a twisted connection.

In the interim, the unit works overtime to stop a crime from happening.

10/9c Big Sky: Deadly Trails (ABC)

A thrilling season comes to a deadly conclusion, as Big Sky wraps up its third season with a bang.

The race is on to rescue Emily and Denise and bring Buck down, but Cassies, Beau, Jenny, and company will have to find them first.

All good things must come to an end, they say, but we’re not ready to say goodbye yet!

Friday, January 20

Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)

In season three, Poppy (Spencer), frustrated by the lack of media attention for several young missing Black girls, teams with an unorthodox principal (Union) to keep the victims' names in the public eye.

Meanwhile, she;s chasing down leads to a suspected sex trafficking ring that may have ensnared them.

In addition to Union, season three stars returning cast members Mekhi Phifer, David Lyons, Ron Cephas Jones, Merle Dandridge, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, Mychala Faith Lee, and Tami Roman.

8/7c S.W.A.T. (CBS)

20-Squad is teaming up with the FBI when the two participate in a task force. A car bombing has ties to a terrorist group planning to attack LA, so the two teams must come together to stop them.

Meanwhile, insight into the origins of Deacon’s faith comes to light when a tragedy from his past comes up. Ryan Hurst is back as Luca’s brother Terry, and the siblings battle over the new family revelation that has changed everything.

10/9c Blue Bloods (CBS)

To be a successful detective, sometimes you have to think like a chess player -- especially if you’re investigating the death of one! Danny and Baez will need to overcome interference from their victim’s family to find out who killed a chess hustler. Why would the victim’s relatives get in the way?

Meanwhile, Erin will also have to think strategically because a proposed endorsement from a Harlem pastor comes with strings firmly attached. And we finally have another Jamie-centered story when Jamie struggles with regret over having put someone away when he was a young cop.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.