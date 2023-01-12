Wolf Pack: Sarah Michelle Gellar Hunts Teen Wolves in Thrilling Trailer

Wolf Pack might become one of the best supernatural series in years.

Paramount+ today revealed the official trailer and key art for the new series, and it looks like a lot of fun.

Wolf Pack is set to premiere Thursday, January 26, exclusively on the service in the U.S. and Canada.

Written and produced by Jeff Davis, the series will premiere the following day on Friday, January 27, on Paramount+ in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, and Brazil.

Based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, Wolf Pack follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills.

Wounded in the chaos, the boy and girl are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two other teenagers who were adopted 16 years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire.

As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them – the bite and blood of a werewolf.

The cast includes Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, Tyler Lawrence Gray, Rodrigo Santoro, and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Additional cast includes Bailey Stender, Chase Liefeld, Hollie Bahar, Lanny Joon, Rio Mangini, Stella Smith, Zack Nelson, James Martinez, Amy Pietz, Bria Brimmer, John L. Adams, and Sean Philip Glasgow.

It's very different to watch Gellar hunt teen wolves. That's for sure.

She was a powerhouse at the wheel of Buffy the Vampire Slayer for so long, and her role in this show is a nice change of pace.

Written and executive produced by Jeff Davis, the series is a part of his multi-year deal with MTV Entertainment Studios.

Davis is also writing and producing the upcoming Paramount+ original film Teen Wolf: The Movie, which is produced by MTV Entertainment and MGM.

In addition to Davis, Joe Genier, Mike Elliott, and Karen Gorodetzky serve as executive producers for Capital Arts.

Jason Ensler, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Christian Taylor serve as executive producers.

We're really excited about this one!

