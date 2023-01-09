You: The Hunter Becomes the Hunted in Riveting Season 4 Trailer

Joe Goldberg is out of his element in the official trailer for You Season 4.

Netflix unveiled the trailer on Monday morning, and the series embraces change as Joe moves to London.

Unfortunately, he finds himself caught up in a murder mystery in which it looks like he's being stalked.

We've witnessed Joe stalk his way through three seasons of the juggernaut, but now, the show is on the other foot.

"After his previous life went up in flames, Joe Goldberg has fled to Europe to escape his "messy" past, adopt a new identity, and, of course, to pursue true love," Netflix teases.

"But Joe soon finds himself in the strange new role of reluctant detective as he discovers he may not be the only killer in London."

"Now, his future depends on identifying and stopping whoever's targeting his new friend group of uber-wealthy socialites…"

It's a compelling hook and one that helps reinvigorate the series.

TV Fanatic screened five episodes of You Season 4, and we can say that it's a very different season than the first three, which bodes well for the future.

We can share more about the fourth season nearer the premiere, but for now, we can speculate about what's happening.

We see Joe trying to find Marianne in the trailer, which isn't surprising.

Their relationship was one of the most shocking parts of You Season 3, and Joe isn't the type of person to let someone ditch him.

The tricky part is that Joe also has a new woman in his life in the form of Kate (played by Charlotte Ritchie).

You Season 4 also stars Tilly Keeper as Lady Phoebe, Amy-Leigh Hickman as Nadia, and Ed Speleers as Rhys.

Recurring players include Niccy Lin as Sophie, Aidan Cheng as Simon, Stephen Hagan as Malcolm, Ben Wiggins as Roald, Eve Austin as Gemma, and Ozioma Whenu as Blessing.

The cast is rounded out by Dario Coates as Connie, Sean Pertwee as Vic, Brad Alexander as Edward, Alison Pargeter as Dawn, and Adam James as Elliot.

The first half of the season drops on Thursday, February 9.

The remaining episodes will arrive in Part 2 on Thursday, March 9.

Check out the trailer below.

