Your Honor Season 2 Episode 3 Review: Part Thirteen

When people's lives become entangled to certain extents, one person's actions have a ripple effect going further than they could have anticipated.

New Orleans proved to be a small city for everyone on Your Honor Season 2 Episode 3.

Olivia's pressure on Michael kept mounting while Michael's relationship with the Baxters started strengthening.

Generational differences between Gia and Fia widened their existing gap when how baby Rocco should be raised divided mother and daughter's views.

After hitting a snag in his land development ambitions, Jimmy tried to appeal to Charlie for help securing the deal to no success. This enraged Gia to an enormous degree.

Big Mo encountered hurdles in buying the bar and reversed her previous commitment to buying drugs. This sets off a chain of events that will shock her when she learns some truths.

Generational differences are something that every parent and child deals with at some point in their lives. Adults usually have a lot going on in their lives such that change happens without them noticing,

It is a huge surprise when their children don't profess the same views they hold or held at their age.

Gia and Fia clashed over how Rocco was to be brought up. Chief among the issue in question was baptism and what Rocco was to be fed.

On Gia's side, she wanted the child baptized and breastfed. Fia opposed.

Science says that a breastfed child gets an edge when developing immunity. Breastfeeding also bonds mother and child.

Baptism offers no real value to a child's life except the value placed by society on the practice. While it might be beneficial to baptize your child to fit in with the immediate community, it adds zero value to the child.

Fia didn't care about it from a philosophical standpoint. The façade had fallen apart for her after Adam's death. She had been asking herself some very existential questions on the nature of life and reality.

She had developed negative sentiments about her parents and the kind of life they led. After divorcing her parents' religion, she started seeing things more clearly.

Her parents are bad people by many accounts. Their fake religiosity is a smokescreen to try and fool society. Watching "Part Thirteen" reminded me of The Sopranos and how they presented as devout Catholics despite committing any sin in the book.

Gia: Why does everything have to be so difficult with you?

Fia: It’s an absurd request to make of an atheist.

Gia: You are not an atheist.

Fia: With the absence of God as my witness, yes, I am. Permalink: With the absence of God as my witness, yes, I am.

Permalink: With the absence of God as my witness, yes, I am.

Fia was never going to be a party to this anymore, and she sure as hell wasn't going to indoctrinate her child into it.

A wolf can smell another from miles away, this was confirmed when Carlo met Michael. It was about time someone stopped acting like Michael being free was normal. He had perverted justice in ways people would never know.

Carlo knew that for someone to get out that fast, the law had to be bent, or they were snitching.

Carlo: Do you want to tell me what you’re doing with my sister?

Michael: She reached out to me.

Carlo: Yeah, she’s in a tough spot right now. She needs family, not some bum who just got out of prison.

Michael: You don’t see the irony of that statement? Permalink: You don’t see the irony of that statement?

Permalink: You don’t see the irony of that statement?

Michael sensed that Carlo was onto him and did his best to throw him off the scent by scaring him. It worked as Carlo was quite spooked on learning that he might face jail despite thinking he had gotten away with murder.

Charlie found himself making a new enemy when he turned down Jimmy's offer for the plot of land.

What enraged Gia the most was that she bore witness to Charlie intervening for Big Mo, and he couldn't do the same for them. Gia needed to calm down because it wasn't the 1970s, and the mob doesn't control politicians like they used to.

The new animosity between Jimmy and Charlie could have far-reaching effects.

In a bid to drive Big Mo out, Gia made a bigger offer to the bar owner leading to Big Mo walking back her promise to buy the drugs. The decision set off events that saw Eugene with no place to go and having her as his only final resort.

Charlie visited Michael, and while he had convinced himself that he was checking up on his friend, he had ulterior motives.

He was concerned that someone might know of his involvement with the car. He was particular about the Baxters being party to the information. With the developments between him and the Baxters, he couldn't risk them having something they could blackmail him with.

Charlie: They can’t buy me, so... I’m guessing their next move is to try to scare me. Do they know anything about me that could scare me?

Michael: No.

Charlie: You’re in a dark place and I’m sorry, but... I’ve got to ask. Did you ever tell anyone anything that I should be worried about?

Michael: You’re the only friend I’ve got left. You know I would do anything to protect you. Permalink: You’re the only friend I’ve got left. You know I would do anything to protect you.

Permalink: You’re the only friend I’ve got left. You know I would do anything to protect you.

Michael tried to tell him using coded language that someone did know, but I'm not sure Charlie picked up on it.

Michael was a welcome addition to Fia's life. She found him easy to talk to, and he put all her concerns to rest without making her feel like an idiot for having some thoughts.

With her separation from her family, she leaned on Michael as his only family with Adam gone.

Have I given you the impression that any of this is optional? Olivia Permalink: Have I given you the impression that any of this is optional?

Permalink: Have I given you the impression that any of this is optional?

This might be the weakness Olivia had been looking to exploit and find a way into the Baxter family. Despite Michael making it clear that he couldn't do it, she doesn't leave him any options.

Despite having the case taken from her, Nancy kept her eyes on Michael, waiting for him to make a single mistake. Will this apparent conflict between the two law enforcement agencies interfere with the case?

"Part Thirteen" served to up the stakes, especially when all the characters' lives started intermingling, and was a significant upgrade from "Part Twelve."

While Olivia has not made her play yet, it is becoming clear what her angle is.

With a reunion between Eugene and Big Mo on the horizon, will she go through with her original plan of killing him, or will she spare him after he brings her the money?

Gina has proved to be careless and unpredictable. Will Jimmy have to deal with her, or will she ruin all his plans by mouthing off?

We always love hearing your thoughts, so don't hesitate to comment.

Part Thirteen Review Editor Rating: 4.0 / 5.0 4.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 4.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Rating: 4.0 / 5.0 ( 1 Vote) 4.0 / 5.0

Denis Kimathi is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. He has watched more dramas and comedies than he cares to remember. Catch him on social media obsessing over [excellent] past, current, and upcoming shows or going off about the politics of representation on TV. Follow him on Twitter.