Zoey 101 Revival Movie With Original Cast Ordered at Paramount+

Are you ready to return to the world of Zoey 101?

Nickelodeon today announced the start of production on Zoey102 (working title), an original full-length movie based on characters from the hit live-action Nickelodeon series Zoey 101.

The movie follows Pacific Coast Academy alums as they reunite for a wedding in the present day.

Production is underway in North Carolina, with a premiere slated for later this year exclusively on Paramount+.

Thankfully, the cast has already been revealed, and it features plenty of returning stars.

The movie will star Jamie Lynn Spears (Zoey Brooks), Erin Sanders (Quinn Pensky), Sean Flynn (Chase Matthews), Matthew Underwood (Logan Reese), Christopher Massey (Michael Barret), Abby Wilde (Stacey Dillsen), and Jack Salvatore (Mark Del Figgalo).

“I’m beyond thrilled to be back alongside my PCA family and continue the story of Zoey and all the characters fans know and love,” Spears said.

“As an executive producer, it’s been an exciting opportunity to work with such incredible talent as well as Paramount+ and Nickelodeon.”

The movie is directed by Nancy Hower (Saturdays, So Help Me Todd, QuickDraw), and Monica Sherer & Madeline Whitby (Betch, Drama Club, All That) penned the script.

Jamie Lynn Spears serves as executive producer along with Alexis Fisher, Hower, and Sherer & Whitby.

Production of the movie for Nickelodeon Studios is overseen by Zack Olin and Shauna Phelan, co-heads of Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Live-Action.

Linda Halder serves as Nickelodeon’s executive in charge of production.

The project is based on characters from the iconic series Zoey 101, which debuted on Nickelodeon in January 2005.

The series was a huge hit, solidifying itself as one of the television's top live-action kids’ series.

The series follows Zoey Brooks as she enrolls in Pacific Coast Academy, a school that previously only allowed boys to attend.

Throughout the series, Zoey and her friends navigate life as teenagers in a boarding school.

Zoey 102 joins an impressive YA slate at Paramount+ that includes iCarly and the upcoming School Spirits and Wolf Pack.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.