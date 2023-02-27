Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 15 Spoilers: The Becks Are Back & A Ruzwater Play Date!

The Becks are back.

We knew there was no way the Intelligence Unit would see the last of Samantha Beck and her father after Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 12, and the team is devoted to finding either Beck or his daughter slipping up.

But that's the exciting thing that may relate to the case; Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 15 also has great personal storyline potential.

Anyone who watches this series knows that one of the most beloved bromances of the unit is Ruzwater.

We haven't had some quality Ruzwater content in a minute, especially with both taking up the mentoring role with the newbie, Torres.

And while we're all for the series switching up the dynamics and exploring some of the different relationships as other members, there's nothing like some classic Ruzwater action.

From the stills, we get the two best friends off the clock, and that's definitely something to look forward to when you consider how much they've become family men.

They've orchestrated some form of a play date with Adam in classic dad mode, taking Makayla ice skating and Uncle Kevin right there in the stands rooting her and Jordan on.

Jordan must be in town again, and while he's a good kid with a penchant for finding trouble, it's refreshing to see him laughing and having a good time on the ice with his play cousin, Makayla.

She seems pretty proud of herself.

We don't have any indication that Kim is around for any of this, but hopefully, it means that Kim is still steady with her therapy sessions and working through her PTSD.

She made such progress in that regard, and she's genuinely trying to do better for herself, Mac, and Adam.

With Mack going through so many things recently, an outing with friends who are like family may be a great distraction for her and brings everyone involved joy.

And with Jordan in town, there's a question of whether or not he'll have a reunion of his own with Lew.

We haven't had any updates on how things are going between Kevin and his father and their efforts to mend fences in some way after Kevin encountered him for the first time in decades During Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 11.

There shouldn't be a reason we don't at least get a verbal update about how things are going on that front since Kevin has been helping Lew with housing and other things.

Kevin has yet to have the opportunity to check in much with anyone about his father, either. He and Kim spoke to each other a bit about it during the case, and Kim inquired if Kevin had opened up to Adam, but he hadn't.

It feels like we'll get more of that during this installment.

But, from the synopsis, this installment may be more Ruzek-focused.

The team nabs another dark case involving an entire family poisoned in their home.

It's not long before the team notices a connection between that case and the infamously suspicious Becks.

With no other choice, they'll have to delve into the Beck duo again and hope they can find more information about them and what they're up to, and it may require some undercover work.

This time, it won't be Torres going undercover, although, blessedly, from the stills, we can see that he's back from his training and working with the team this installment.

Ruzek will be the one to go undercover this time, working at a business run by the Becks, and he'll spend his time trying to get close to Samantha.

The synopsis suggests that while doing that, he'll unearth something positively chilling about her father, Richard. But what can it be?

Richard and Samantha had some tension between them, and she tried to shake her own father down, and he refused.

Both of them were a united front regarding the Intelligence unit investigating them.

It wouldn't be a surprise if Samantha finally got back at her father permanently. That would be something one would consider "chilling" if Samantha took out her father.

Based on the promo, Samantha Beck could be a criminal mastermind.

We're not entirely sure the woman isn't a sociopath, too, based on the terrible trauma she put her own son through. At the very least, we can see that he seems to be doing okay in the short glimpse of him in the promo.

But the case sounds like a combination of a murder and drug case, and Samantha Beck may be their primary suspect.

Torres runs down some of the surveillance footage of Samantha appearing multiple times at a known meth house, which would imply that she's somehow behind running it.

It also could be another sign that she's expanding into other avenues of her father's nefarious business because he's not around to do it.

And at a crime scene, the unit finds three dead bodies, most likely the poisoned family that was teased.

They likely think Samantha is behind those deaths, and you can't put anything past her.

We knew the Becks would return in some fashion, and they aren't going to disappoint with another gnarly case.

But since Sean was originally the person that put the unit, specifically Hailey, on the Becks' path, will we also get to see him again?

He lured Hailey in with a deal that felt like something ripped from Hannibal, and while Hailey expressed wanting to keep her resolve about the whole thing, that was before she found out that news about Halstead.

If Sean keeps reaching out to her, she may still bite. And if he's the one who led the unit to the Becks in the first place, then it would make sense if Hailey wants to use him as a source of information as they continue to investigate Samantha.

It will be a jampacked hour of Chicago PD if they include all that in one installment.

But most likely, we'll have more Ruzek than anything else as he's undercover with Samantha and many other aspects, and working pieces may be on the outskirts of the installment.

Over to you, Chicago PD Fanatics. What are your predictions for the episode Blood and Honor?

Sound off below with your thoughts.

