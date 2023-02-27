Citadel: Prime Video Sets Premiere Date for Star-Studded Spy Thriller

Prime Video is giving viewers their first close-up of Citadel.

The streaming service today announced the highly anticipated action-spy thriller will launch on Friday, April 28.

Two new episodes will be released on that date, followed by one episode a week through May 26.

"Eight years ago, Citadel fell," Prime Video teases.

"The independent global spy agency -- tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people -- was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows."

"With Citadel's fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives," the logline continues.

They've remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order."

"Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love."

Richard Madden stars as Mason Kane, alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Nadia Sinh, Stanley Tucci as Bernard Orlick, Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer, and Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence.

The cast is rounded out by Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy, Roland Møller as Anders Silje and Davik Silje, Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy, and more.

Prime Video is big on the series, calling it "the debut of a landmark global franchise."

"Executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO, Citadel and its subsequent series traverse the globe with interconnected stories," the streaming service teases.

It certainly sounds like an ambitious project.

The first photos promise high-octane action.

What are your thoughts on the plot and photos?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.