Colman Domingo Conspiracy Thriller The Madness Ordered to Series at Netflix

Fear the Walking Dead may be ending, but Colman Domingo is staying booked and busy.

The Emmy-winning actor is set to headline The Madness, a new Netflix limited series.

"In The Madness, media pundit Muncie Daniels (Domingo) must fight for his innocence and his life after he stumbles upon a murder deep in the Poconos woods," the logline teases.

Colman Domingo attends the premiere of Apple TV +'s "Sidney"

"As the walls close in, Muncie strives to reconnect with his estranged family – and his lost ideals – in order to survive."

The series is set to comprise eight episodes and was created by Stephen Belber, who will serve as showrunner alongside VJ Boyd (Justified, S.W.A.T.).

Colman Domingo attends the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala

Jenno Topping, President of Chernin Entertainment, said of the pickup:

"Stephen Belber and VJ Boyd thrive in creating suspense driven emotional stories that connect with broad audiences."

"We look forward to seeing them bring this timely conspiracy thriller to life and to continue our partnership with Netflix."

Peter Friedlander, Vice President of Scripted Series, Netflix, US, and Canada, added:

Colman Domingo attends Hammer Museum's 18th Annual Gala in the Garden

"The Madness is a fresh take on the conspiracy thriller -- turning the genre on its head with its multi-layered characters, propulsive action and swift pace."

"We are proud to have such a powerhouse team assembled to bring this dynamic story to life for Netflix viewers around the world, and to continue producing great entertainment with team Chernin."

Domingo is an Emmy-winning and Tony® nominated actor, playwright, and director.

He most recently co-wrote, produced, and starred in the Academy Award-shortlisted animated short film New Moon.

Colman Domingo attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards

In 2022, Domingo received an Emmy award in the category of Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his impressive work as Ali on HBO's Euphoria.

Domingo recently wrapped production for Higher Ground's Rustin, in which he will be playing the titular character.

The biopic centers on influential civil rights and gay rights activist Bayard Rustin.

On the small screen, Domingo can also be seen in the eighth and final season of Fear the Walking Dead, which returns to AMC in May.

Strand in the Rain - Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 12

What are your thoughts on the casting details and the series order?

Hit the comments.

