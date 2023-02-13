Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the Week of 2-13-23: Awkward Valentine's Day Encounters

Valentine's Day is traditionally the day for lovers. That's why so many soap opera characters tie the knot on this day. Steve and Kayla did several years ago, and Nicole and Daniel planned to before his untimely death. Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 2-14-23 suggest that Valentine's Day will be anything but happy this year. At least one couple is in for major heartbreak, and two sets of characters endure the most awkward Valentine's Day ever. Nobody wants to double date with their ex and ex's new beau. So naturally, when Eric and Sloan and EJ and Nicole decide to have a Valentine's Day meal, they end up at adjacent tables. This soap trope is predictable, but it might be fun! 17 Ships That Will Never Sail, But Should Start Gallery From the clip in the spoiler video, it seems Eric isn't able to be mature about this. While Nicole is focused on EJ, so is Eric. Instead of paying any attention to Sloan, he's obsessing over what EJ and Nicole are doing and getting all worked up about them holding hands. Of course, Nicole and EJ might be playing it up to get under Eric's skin. Still, Eric should focus on the woman he's with, not the one who got away. It's anyone's guess how Sloan will react. She claims to have no feelings for Eric, but is this friends-with-benefits relationship all she wants? And if Eric responds by drinking himself under the table, will she try to stop him? That seems like what a friend would do, but Sloan is generally out only for herself, so who knows? Elsewhere, Chanel and Allie are in for a world of heartbreak on what's supposed to be the most romantic evening of the year. Stories where one person is cheating often drag on for months, but not this time. Chanel will find Alex when his phone rings, and Allie will tell her the truth. Whether this story ends early to accommodate Lindsay Arnold's (Allie's) exit from the series or for another reason, I'm grateful it's already coming to a head. Please scroll down to check out all eight Days of Our Lives spoiler photos for the week of 2-12-23.

Alex is forced to hide when Chanel comes home to make up with Allie.

Everyone else hides in the bedroom, but Alex has to be different, which will be his undoing.

When his phone rings while he's under the table, Chanel quickly realizes there's an uninvited guest to her reconciliation with Allie.

Alex will try to lie his way out of this, but according to spoilers, it won't work. This is probably the end of the road for Chanel and Allie, and it can't come soon enough!

Sonny is stunned by Leo's news.

Leo plans to turn the Spectator into a tabloid full of gossip after Gwen and Xander steal the paper from Jack.

So much for his desire to prove he's a better man worthy of Sonny.

Will this be the impetus for Sonny to leave town with Will?

Jack and Jennifer face off against Xander and Gwen.

I'd like this to end without the two giving in to unnecessary blackmail.

Jennifer should take her chances with the legal system. She's already completed rehab, which will go a long way toward impressing a judge.

And Gwen and Xander shouldn't win, period. This weak blackmail attempt needs to fail.

Gabi is hopeful when Stefan invites her to a romantic dinner.

The dinner will end in disaster -- will Stefan see Chloe or spend the entire evening talking about how great it'll be to be with both women?

But at least Gabi gets some romance for a few minutes.

If nothing else, that'll stop her from throwing tantrums, enabling Rafe and Jada to do their jobs and finish interrogating Rolf.

Kayla reaches out to Steve from the Great Beyond.

This is the best Valentine's Day spoiler. Steve lost Kayla recently, and Valentine's Day will be doubly hard for him because it was their anniversary.

Will this be an actual ghostly visit, or will Steve dream of Kayla?

Either way, these will likely be tender, sad scenes. But will Kayla talk Steve out of seeking revenge on Orpheus?

Eric, Sloan, EJ, and Nicole have an awkward Valentine's dinner.

As discussed above, Eric'll be the leading cause of the problems.

It's bad enough being seated next to your ex and her new beau, but even Sloan shouldn't want to put up with hearing the play-by-play of Nicole's date all evening.

Grow up already, Eric. Either move on or don't; stop trying to have it both ways.

Allie makes a life-changing decision.

This spoiler could refer to Allie deciding to tell Chanel the truth or give up alcohol. Given recent events, those would both be life-changing for her!

Still, since Allie's slated to leave town sometime soon, she may decide to do it now.

She could visit Sami or leave with Will and Sonny. But if she does, what happens to Henry, who spends 99% of his life in the care of babysitters in Salem?

At Statesville, Orpheus becomes suspicious of Lucas's charade.

Orpheus may be unhinged, but he's far from stupid. Lucas hated him until Roman dropped by, so why wouldn't Orpheus be suspicious of his sudden change of heart?

The mind games might be fun, but it's virtually guaranteed that Orpheus will win.

Sami was often the brainchild behind her and Lucas' schemes; even though he's Kate's son, he isn't great at deception these days. But that doesn't mean he won't try.

