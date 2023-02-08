Discovery+ Expected to Remain Standalone Service: What Does That Mean for HBO Max?

This week has been filled with surprising announcements about the TV industry, but the latest one (if true) is a shocker.

According to the Wall Street Journal, plans to merge HBO Max with Discovery+ will still go ahead, but the latter will still be available as a standalone service.

Discovery+ has racked up 20 million subscribers globally, but the price of the service comes in at a much lower cost than HBO Max.

With the two services combined, a price increase was eyed.

For those who have Discovery+ without HBO Max, there are concerns they wouldn't be interested in a combined service.

HBO Max clocks in at $16 a month, or $10 with ads, compared with $7 and $5 for the respective equivalents of Discovery+.

Discovery+ is a success story for Warner Bros. Discovery, and it seems that execs are worried about alienating the subscribers who don't want HBO Max.

The plan now is said to have Discovery+ content on the revamped HBO Max and have Discovery+ available to those who want it on its own.

It represents a pivot for Warner Bros Discovery's streaming strategy, but it might be for the best.

The streaming industry has been growing more convoluted in recent years, thanks to the increased offerings and higher costs.

As a result, this move should, in theory, give fans the best of both worlds.

HBO Max recently hiked its price to $16 per month. It's unclear whether that cost will still rise when the merge happens.

That cost already includes some Discovery+ titles as Warner Bros.

Discovery has been bringing some of the most well-known shows over to HBO Max, making them available on both streaming services.

Still, this reported last-minute change will undoubtedly lead to more news from Warner Bros. Discovery.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.