FUBAR: Arnold Schwarzenegger Action-Comedy Gets Trailer and Premiere Date

Arnold Schwarzenegger will bring action and comedy to Netflix with the premiere of FUBAR.

The eight-part series is set to launch globally on May 25, 2023.

"A CIA Operative on the verge of retirement discovers a family secret," reads the official description.

"Forced to go back into the field for one last job, the series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humor."

The official teaser trailer has the drama you would expect from a project with Schwarzenegger attached.

It looks like a lot of fun!

What's more, the cast is excellent, too.

Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Gabriel Luna, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, Barbara Eve Harris, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley, and Jay Baruchel star alongside the Terminator actor.

"Everywhere I go, people ask me when I'm going to do another big action comedy like True Lies," Schwarzenegger said in a statement about the series.

"Well, here it is. FUBAR will kick your ass and make you laugh - and not just for two hours."

"You get a whole season. It's been a joy to work with Nick, Skydance, and Netflix to give my fans exactly what they've been waiting for."

Adds Creator, Showrunner & Executive Producer Nick Santora:

"FUBAR is, by far, the most surreal project of my career. I grew up watching Arnold Schwarzenegger films -- I'd hit my dad up for a few bucks so I could race to the movies and see the biggest star in the world on the big screen -- so creating the first scripted television project for Arnold is unbelievably exciting for me."

"The thing I always marveled at was how Schwarzenegger could be funny while still kicking ass ... that's why I wanted FUBAR to be a hysterical, CIA-spy comedy mixed with heart-stopping action!"

"And it is all that - and more. I'd love to elaborate with more details, but, sorry, it's classified."

Check out the teaser trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.