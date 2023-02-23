John Schneider Mourns Death of His Wife Alicia: 'Hug Those You Love Tight'

John Schneider took to social media this week to share the sad news that his wife, Alicia Allain, had died.

The Dukes of Hazzard and Smallville alum shared a Facebook post on Wednesday.

"My beautiful Smile is pain free, living in her new body alongside Jesus," Schneider shared alongside two photos on the social media platform.

In one of the photos, Alicia smiles as she stares at the camera, and in the second, John holds his wife's hand.

"Please respect our privacy during this time of grief. Please do not ask any questions," he captioned the post.

"If you have any pictures of us and our obvious love and adoration for each other, please post them below."

"Lastly… hug those you love tight and let them know how you feel," Schneider added.

"We always did."

Allain, a producer and executive director, was 53.

The pair married in 2019.

According to an obituary from the Wilbert Funeral Home in Louisiana, Allain passed away on February 21.

"This is a time of unimaginable sorrow for me. Grief is much too small a word. I've heard it said that 'with great love comes great sorrow.' I had no idea what that meant until now," Schneider wrote in a follow-up post on Thursday morning.

"Alicia was the fuel that ran my biggest dreams. The inspiration behind every creative thought."

"The very fabric of my soul. The glue that held me together. I miss her more than any words could possibly describe."

"Should you see me out there somewhere on the stage or in line at a coffee shop please don't ask me how I am."

"The answer is 'broken' and it's currently too difficult for me fathom and certainly too painful to verbalize."

"She loved you all and spoke of how dedicated and loyal you have been all these years and I love you right along with her."

"Bare with me down this rutted and treacherous road I never dreamed I'd have to travel. Be patient with my unimaginable process."

Schneider asked his fans to "Continue to pray for the strength of myself and my beautiful family to endure these most trying of times."

May Alicia Allain rest in peace.

