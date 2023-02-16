Live With Kelly and Ryan Stunner: Seacrest Departs! Mark Consuelos to Become Kelly Ripa's Full-Time Cohost

Big changes are coming to Live With Kelly and Ryan.

Ryan Seacrest stunned fans Thursday by revealing his departure from the daytime talk show after six seasons.

And, even more surprising, his replacement has already been found, and it's good news for All My Children fans.

Kelly Ripa's husband, Mark Consuelos, has been announced as his replacement.

That's right, folks.

The series will become Live With Kelly and Mark in the spring.

"Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career," Seacrest said in a statement.

"She has been an amazing partner, friend and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other's lives, I will miss our mornings together."

"I also want to thank [executive producer] Michael Gelman and the entire staff and crew – we've made memories to last a lifetime, met some of the most incredible people and had the warmest welcome into the homes of so many viewers across America."

"It's been a memorable ride and now I'm excited to pass the baton to Kelly's 'real' husband, Mark."

Added Ripa of the stunner: "I'm so grateful to have spent the last six years beside my dear friend of too many decades to count and will miss starting my days with Ryan."

"Ryan's energy, passion and love for entertainment is one of a kind."

"You are family here. We love you. We are so proud of you," Ripa said on the show Thursday morning.

"I know how much of a sacrifice it's been. I know how exhausting it's been going back and forth [from New York to L.A.]."

Seacrest remains one of the busiest TV personalities and he is set to get very busy when the latest season of ABC's American Idol gets underway this month.

Seacrest joined the series as Ripa's co-host in 2017 following the news that Michael Strahan was leaving abruptly.

"Goodbyes are never easy, but we look forward to welcoming Ryan back regularly with open arms," EP Michael Gelman said.

"As a fan-favorite guest host for years, Mark is no stranger to the Live family. Having him join the show is so special for us and we're sure that viewers will feel the same."

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.