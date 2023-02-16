Love & Death: Elizabeth Olsen Plays Killer Candy Montgomery in Chilling Trailer

Elizabeth Olsen is swapping witchcraft for murder.

The WandaVision star is set to headline the seven-episode Max Original limited series Love & Death, and it looks like a change of pace for the actress.

In the new trailer, we see Olsen's transformation into Candy Montgomery.

"This riveting drama, written by David E. Kelley and directed by Lesli Linka Glatter, tells the true story of Candy and Pat Montgomery and Betty and Allan Gore – two churchgoing couples enjoying their smalltown Texas life… until an extramarital affair leads somebody to pick up an axe," the official HBO Max description reads.

The series also stars Jesse Plemons, Lily Rabe, Patrick Fugit, Krysten Ritter, Tom Pelphrey, Keir Gilchrist, and Elizabeth Marvel.

It is set to launch with three episodes Thursday, April 27, followed by one episode weekly through May 25.

The trailer is chilling, showcasing the star-studded cast as they bring this story to life.

"I have done all the things a wife is supposed to do. The house, the meals," Olsen narrates as Candy in the trailer.

"Where is the payback?"

The Max Original is co-produced by Lionsgate.

Executive producers include David E. Kelley (who is writing the series) through David E. Kelley Productions, Nicole Kidman and Per Saari through Blossom Films, Lesli Linka Glatter (who directs the first four and final episodes), Scott Brown and Megan Creydt through Texas Monthly, Matthew Tinker, Michael Klick, and Helen Verno.

The limited series is inspired by the book "Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs" and a collection of articles from Texas Monthly ("Love & Death in Silicon Prairie," Part I & II).

You may find the story familiar. That's probably because Hulu aired a five-part miniseries in 2022 with Jessica Biel in the killer role.

The series also starred Melanie Lynskey, Pablo Schreiber, Timothy Simons, and Raul Esparza.

Check out the trailer for HBO Max's take on the story below.

