Magnum P.I. Season Premiere Review: Finding a New Home

Despite switching networks, Magnum P.I. still has that same ohana feel, and that's a significant development.

Both longtime viewers from CBS and new viewers can comfortably drop in on Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 1 and Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 2, the series debut on NBC.

Its new launch smartly began with a recap of the past four seasons, so even the uninitiated could feel caught up in no time.

Even better, the narrative picks up following the Magnun PI Season 4 cliffhanger, when Magnum and Higgins admit to their feelings for each other.

This evolution should be the most significant change from before, as Thomas and Juliet tread carefully as they attempt to become a couple without letting in their very invested friends (who even have a text chain to discuss this topic).

Based on these first two episodes, keeping their relationship on the down low will be more complicated than they anticipate.

There's always been this connection between them, which is bound to intensify as they grow closer, regardless of how they try to keep separated in public.

It is charming how Magnum is attempting to normalize their relationship, as they know so much about each other already.

In that sweet scene where he serves her a candlelight dinner in the wine cellar, he's still trying to court her despite their history.

But a complication has arisen already, as Thomas reflexively invited Rick to move into the guest house while Rick's looking for the suitable child-friendly accommodations for him and his infant daughter Joy.

As Juliet rightly pointed out, that will put a crimp in their budding relationship.

It will be intriguing to see how Magnum now attempts to ease out Rick without being obvious about it. He can't just begin combing real-estate listings and send those to Rick.

New father Rick is having to make changes to his lifestyle. Running a bar isn't a smooth fit with fatherhood. Being exhausted all the time is no state from which to run a bar.

Rick will have to find a solution that doesn't involve leaning on his partners (T.C., Kumu) all the time.

Is Suzy still available to help out at the bar? If not, maybe this is an opportunity to bring in fresh blood to the show.

But with Rick and Kumu both hanging out at Robin's Nest, how long can it possibly be before Thomas and Juliet's secret relationship isn't secret?

Also, their coupledom could leak over into their professional lives. Either of them will get hit upon, and Magnum has old habits that he must remember to curtail.

Sure, Juliet, the adult in this relationship, said that she trusts Magnum implicitly. But having bimbos old and new making a play for him has got to get old, doesn't it? Maybe they go public for that reason alone.

What was enjoyable was that their new status hadn't yet made much of an impact on the cases they were investigating based on these first two.

In both cases, they had clients who had questions about their loved one's death and needed closure.

Mrs. Macy lost her doctor husband twice, once to a car crash and later to a traffic-camera ticket, which led her to doubt his fidelity.

It turned out the client should have trusted her gut about her late husband, who was attempting to rescue a patient from her abusive husband. He ended up getting killed for his effort.

It was evident how the bad guy was when we met the slimy Nathan, who had kept his wife locked away since Dr. Macy's death, forcing her to sell the story of an affair.

After that, it was just a matter of getting Melinda to testify about Nathan's abuse to save herself and Dr. Macy's good name.

The second case was most notable for the return of the recurring character Jin, Bobby Lee's con man who's trying ever so hard to go straight.

Having T.C. and Jin team up was like the viewer has an angel and a devil vying for their attention. Fortunately, the angel won out this time.

It was an ideal Jin move to buy a storage unit without explaining to his partner, T.C., that it had belonged to an imprisoned thief. It was little wonder that Jin overbid for it.

But when T.C. found the Purple Heart, Jin's heart temporarily overcame his greed, although, in the end, both of them got the outcome that they wanted.

It was touching when T.C. returned the Purple Heart to one of a handful of Pearl Harbor survivors, which made the pair's efforts worthwhile.

This new start would be an excellent opportunity to beef up the series' stable of recurring characters since they can't keep using supporting characters from Hawaii Five-0, can they?

This season's true unknown is Chris Childs, currently Katsumoto's replacement at HPD.

He started as a hardass who was suspicious of Magnum and Higgins. But he is already learning about how useful they can be to an HPD detective since they're more than willing to skirt legalities.

It was good to see that Gordon hadn't outright been written off after he was dismissed from the force. He should fight that dismissal, although it's a long shot that he'll be taken back.

Dale McGarrigle is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.