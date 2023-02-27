Michael Mando Reportedly Fired From Apple TV+ Drama Following Clash With Co-Star

Michael Mando has reportedly been let go from the Apple TV+ series Sinking Spring.

According to Deadline, the Better Call Saul star has reportedly had an on-set altercation with another cast member.

As a result, the role has been recast, and Wagner Moura is taking over the position in the crime drama.

THR revealed that producers tried to keep the show going with the original cast intact, but their attempts to smooth things over were not enough to keep Mando on the series.

Mando is best known for playing Ignacio "Nacho" Varga on the hit AMC series Better Call Saul.

He was a fan-favorite on the series and has also worked on Spider-Man: Homecoming, Elysium, and Orphan Black.

Moura's casting brings him back into the Apple TV+ family after starring opposite Elisabeth Moss on Shining Girls.

Sinking Spring focuses on two lifelong friends from Philadelphia who pose as DEA agents to rob a country house.

"But the small-scale grift quickly becomes a matter of life and death," the official description for the series teases.

"The friends soon unravel as they find one of the biggest narcotics corridors on the East Coast."

Moura stars opposite Brian Tyree Henry in the project that is executive produced by Ridley Scott.

The show is based on Dennis Tafoya's book Dope Thief.

Henry also serves as executive producer and has previously starred in Causeway, Bullet Train, Eternals, Joker, This Is Us, and Atlanta.

Apple TV+ and Mando have not spoken out on the matter, but we'll keep you up to speed on any new developments.

Sinking Spring joins an award-winning slate of TV series and movies on the streaming service.

What are your thoughts on the recasting?

Hit the comments below.

