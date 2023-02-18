Mighty Ducks Game Changers and Big Shot Canceled at Disney+

We have some bad news for fans of Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and Big Shot.

Disney+ announced Friday that both series had been canceled after their second seasons.

The news is hardly surprising.

Some big changes are happening at Disney, including the decision to space out the Marvel Cinematic Universe series and movies.

In June, Peter Rice exited Disney. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a source said that the second-season renewals for both series were an example of his "questionable deal-making."

That would suggest that neither series performed well enough during their freshman seasons to warrant renewals.

The issue with streaming services is that the viewership statistics are rarely made public, meaning that we only typically hear about a show's numbers if it is successful.

Even then, it's hard to judge what will happen.

For example, the series premiere of the Gossip Girl reboot on HBO Max was said to be the biggest opening weekend for a Max original.

That show is now extinct.

The Mighty Ducks Game Changers Season 2 was a revamp of sorts for the TV follow-up of the movies.

There was a great deal of controversy surrounding the series when it was announced that Emilio Estevez would not return as Coach Bombay.

In his place, the series cast Josh Duhamel. Duhamel starred alongside Lauren Graham, Brady Noon, Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, Julee Cerda, Luke Islam, Bella Higginbotham, and Taegen Burns.

As for Big Shot, the John Stamos-led series returned for its delayed second season in October, but like Mighty Ducks, there was little buzz.

The series was co-created by David E. Kelley and followed Marvyn Korn, who took on a basketball team at the Westbrook School for Girls after getting let go from the NCAA.

The cast was rounded out by Jessalyn Gilsig, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Sherilyn Thomas.

A recent strategy with streaming services has been to cancel series and purge them from their original service.

It's unclear at this stage whether Disney+ will follow suit.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.