Outlander Season 7: Watch the New Opening Sequence Performed by Sinead O'Connor

Starz and Outlander dropped a Valentine's Day treat for the "fans who have embraced Jamie and Claire as their favorite fictional couple for seven seasons now."

The premium cabler released the newest iteration of the Outlander opening title sequence on Tuesday.

The series has adapted its iconic theme song, "The Skye Boat Song," to each season, drawing inspiration from upcoming storylines and locations.

This season's interpretation was crafted and performed by Grammy-winning artist Sinead O'Connor.

"We are honored to have Sinead O'Connor performing 'The Skye Boat Song.' Her rendition is, for me, a reminder of all that's beautiful about Outlander," says Matthew B. Roberts, showrunner and executive producer of Outlander.

"She is talented beyond measure."

"Hers is a voice of the ages — one which pierces heart and soul — and embodies the spirit of the show."

Starz confirmed last year that Outlander will wrap with Season 8, meaning that Outlander Season 7 is the penultimate season.

However, the cabler also picked up an origin-story prequel about Jamie's parents, Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie.

The series nabbed a 10-episode order.

"'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' is, at its heart, a love story. It will explore what lengths a person will go to find love in a time when love is considered a luxury, and when marriages are made strategically, often for political or financial gain," said Roberts at the time of the pickup.

"The title is a nod to Jamie Fraser's marriage vow to Claire and there will be several names and faces that 'Outlander' fans will know and recognize."

"Jamie and Claire's TV story may be coming to an end with season eight, but Diana is continuing on with their literary journey in her wonderful book series and is working diligently on book ten."

