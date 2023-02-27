SAG Awards 2023: Abbott Elementary and The White Lotus Score Big Wins

The Screen Actors Guild Awards were delivered Sunday at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, Calif.

The event streamed live on Netflix's Youtube channel, meaning viewers worldwide could watch the telecast.

TNT and TBS bailed on the event last year, leaving it without a broadcaster.

Beginning next year, the SAG Awards will be streamed on Netflix around the globe.

But who scored some big wins on the night? If you're a fan of Abbott Elementary, The White Lotus, and The Bear, you will be thrilled.

DRAMA ENSEMBLE

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Severance

The White Lotus — WINNER

DRAMA ACTRESS

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus — WINNER

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Zendaya, Euphoria

DRAMA ACTOR

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Jason Bateman, Ozark — WINNER

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

COMEDY ENSEMBLE

Abbott Elementary — WINNER

Barry

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

COMEDY ACTRESS

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks — WINNER

COMEDY ACTOR

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear — WINNER

TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — FEMALE ACTOR

Emily Blunt, The English

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy — WINNER

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — MALE ACTOR

Steve Carell, The Patient

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Sam Elliott, 1883 — WINNER

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

STUNT ENSEMBLE

Andor

The Boys

House of the Dragon

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Stranger Things — WINNER

