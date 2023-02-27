SAG Awards 2023: Abbott Elementary and The White Lotus Score Big Wins

SAG Awards 2023: Abbott Elementary and The White Lotus Score Big WinsPaul Dailly at .
The Screen Actors Guild Awards were delivered Sunday at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, Calif.
The event streamed live on Netflix's Youtube channel, meaning viewers worldwide could watch the telecast.
TNT and TBS bailed on the event last year, leaving it without a broadcaster.
Beginning next year, the SAG Awards will be streamed on Netflix around the globe.
But who scored some big wins on the night? If you're a fan of Abbott Elementary, The White Lotus, and The Bear, you will be thrilled.
DRAMA ENSEMBLE
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Severance
The White Lotus — WINNER
DRAMA ACTRESS
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus — WINNER
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Zendaya, Euphoria
DRAMA ACTOR
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Jason Bateman, Ozark — WINNER
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
COMEDY ENSEMBLE
Abbott Elementary — WINNER
Barry
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
COMEDY ACTRESS
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks — WINNER
COMEDY ACTOR
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear — WINNER
TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — FEMALE ACTOR
Emily Blunt, The English
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy — WINNER
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — MALE ACTOR
Steve Carell, The Patient
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Sam Elliott, 1883 — WINNER
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
STUNT ENSEMBLE
Andor
The Boys
House of the Dragon
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Stranger Things — WINNER
