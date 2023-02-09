Sam Neill Joins Cast of Peacock Limited Series Apples Never Fall

Sam Neill has lined up his next project.

Peacock announced today that the Jurassic Park and Peaky Blinders will star opposite Annette Bening (American Beauty, The Kids Are All Right) in the upcoming limited drama series Apples Never Fall.

Neill will play Stan Delaney.

The limited series is based on Liane Moriarty's (Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers) #1 New York Times Bestselling novel, which has sold over a million copies worldwide.

Universal International Studios' Heyday Television will produce the series. Melanie Marnich serves as writer, showrunner, and executive producer.

David Heyman will executive produce, alongside Liane Moriarty, Albert Page, and Jillian Share.

Chris Sweeney (The Tourist, Back to Life) will direct multiple episodes, including the premiere.

Apples Never Fall centers on the Delaneys, who, from the outside, appear to be an enviably contented family.

Former tennis coaches Joy and Stan are parents to four adult children. After decades of marriage, they have finally sold their famed tennis academy and are ready to start what should be the golden years of their lives.

But after Joy disappears, her children are forced to re-examine their parents' marriage and their family history with fresh eyes.

Peacock dropped a more extensive logline, which you can read below.

From the outside, the Delaneys appear to be the perfect family. Stan and Joy have just sold their successful tennis academy and finally have the life of leisure that they thought they wanted.

And while they look forward to spending time with their four grown children, those kids are busy with their own problems.

Everything changes when a wounded young woman knocks on Joy and Stan's door, bringing the excitement they've been missing.

But when Joy suddenly disappears, her children have to re-examine their parents' marriage and their family history with fresh and terrified eyes.

Set against the backdrop of competitive tennis, this story takes us into a family's darkest secrets and asks, "Can we ever really know the people closest to us?"

What are your thoughts on the project?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.