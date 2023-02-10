School Spirits: Paramount+ Drops Official Trailer for Peyton List Mystery

School is difficult enough, but it's about to be more difficult for a teenager named Maddie (played by Peyton List), tasked with solving her murder.

Paramount+ dropped the official teaser for School Spirits this week, and it looks set to be one of the most talked-about shows of the year so far.

The trailer introduces us to Maddie, a teenager who finds herself dead, and her spirit is stuck at school.

Maddie has no idea how she died, but she can see the reactions from the other students in the school as she tries to comprehend how she got stuck there.

The minute she tries to step foot off the school grounds, she's taken back to the crime scene.

It's a compelling hook for a teen drama, and the official trailer makes it seem like this one is worth watching.

School Spirits is getting a three-episode premiere on Thursday, March 9, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada.

The series will premiere the following day in Australia, and the U.K. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date.

Following the premiere, new episodes of the eight-episode-long season will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays for subscribers in the U.S. and Canada and on Fridays for subscribers in Australia and the U.K.

"Produced by Awesomeness Live-Action Studios, School Spirits is centered around Maddie (Peyton List), a teen stuck in the afterlife investigating her own mysterious disappearance," the official logline teases.

"Maddie goes on a crime-solving journey as she adjusts to high school purgatory, but the closer she gets to discovering the truth, the more secrets and lies she uncovers."

The series stars Peyton List (Cobra Kai, Bunk'd) as Maddie Nears and is based on the upcoming graphic novel by Nate & Megan Trinrud and Maria Nguyen.

Additional cast members include Kristian Flores (Reboot, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent) as Simon Elroy, Spencer MacPherson (Reign, Degrassi: Next Class) as Xavier Baxter, Kiara Pichardo (The Society, Mother/Android) as Nicole Herrera, and Sarah Yarkin (Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Happy Death Day 2U) as Rhonda.

The cast also includes Nick Pugliese (13 Reasons Why, Dramarama) as Charley, Rainbow Wedell (The Wilds, The Bureau of Magical Things) as Claire Zolinski, and Milo Manheim (Zombies 3, Prom Pact) as Wally Clark.

Josh Zuckerman (The Offer, Oppenheimer) and Maria Dizzia (13 Reasons Why, Orange Is the New Black) have recurring guest star roles as Mr. Martin and Sandra Nears, respectively.

Oliver Goldstick (Pretty Little Liars, Bridgerton) serves as showrunner and executive producer of School Spirits, along with creators Nate and Megan Trinrud, who wrote the pilot.

Check out the official trailer below.

