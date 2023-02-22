Sex and the City Stars Honor Late Willie Garson on His Birthday

The cast of Sex and the City paid tribute to their late co-star Willie Garson on what would have been his 59th birthday.

Cynthia Nixon kicked things off on Monday with a throwback photo alongside the following caption.

"Dear Willie, I am thinking of you today on your birthday. I miss you."

"I miss your sweetness, your snarky sense of humor and your sublime talent," she wrote.

"I miss you when we are shooting."

"I miss you when not. We are so lucky to have known you but just wish so much you were still here."

Kristin Davis shared a photo alongside Garson and a snap of Garson with his son Nathen.

"Today is Willie's Birthday. I celebrate all that he has left behind," Davis wrote alongside the photos.

"His incredibly kind and whip smart son @nathen_garson and so many friends with wonderful memories."

"We struggle with your absence dear Willie. We miss you and quite frankly there is a painful hole in our hearts."

"I can only imagine how Nathen and the rest of the family are coping," she added.

"I never take my health for granted. And I try to remember to connect and appreciate the people in my life in real time."

"We miss your humor and silliness on the set and I miss our conversations about our kids. Hope you are flying free dear Willie ♥️♥️♥️🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼💫💫💫"

Mario Cantone, who played Garson's on-screen husband in the HBO series, also paid tribute.

"Happy Birthday my Big Screen Husband #williegarson," he said.

"You are missed and loved in so many ways."

"An incredible partner, father and friend. You are in my heart and mind through all of it."

Garson died in September 2021 while battling pancreatic cancer.

The star had been filming the HBO Max follow-up, And Just Like That.

And Just Like That Season 1 Episode 4 said goodbye to Garson as Stanford Blatch.

The character exited the country, leaving Carrie a note in the process.

"Dearest Carrie, by the time you read this I'll be in Tokyo. I couldn't tell you — not without crying," a part of the letter read.

"And you have had enough crying," in relation to Carrie losing her love interest, who died of a heart attack in the series premiere.

And Just Like That airs on HBO Max. The second season is in production and is set to air this year.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.