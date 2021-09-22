Willie Garson Dead at 57: Actor's Sex and the City Co-Stars and More React

Willie Garson, one of the most familiar faces of Sex & and the City, has died.

Garson, best known for playing Stanford Blanch on the HBO series, passed away on Tuesday.

He was 57 years old. A cause of death has not been revealed, but TMZ shared the actor had been battling cancer.

The sad news was revealed by Garson's son, Nathen.

"I love you so much papa," Nathen wrote on Instagram on September 21.

"Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much.

"I'm so proud of you. "I will always love you, but I think it's time for you to go on an adventure of your own."

"You'll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I'm glad you can be at peace now.

"You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I've known.

"I'm glad you shared [your] love with me. I'll never forget it or lose it."

Garson appeared on the original six seasons of the Sex & the City as the friend of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker).

He went on to appear in both movies, and filmed a part on the upcoming new chapter in the franchise, And Just Like That...

Mario Cantone played Garson's on-screen husband in the franchise and took to social media shortly after the news broke.

Cantone revealed that he "couldn't have had a more brilliant TV partner."

"I'm devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods. Rest my sweet friend. I love you."

Garson has also appeared on TV shows such as White Collar and Hawaii Five-0.

On the big screen, he had roles in movies such as Little Manhattan, Groundhog Day, and Freaky Friday.

"Willie Garson was in life, as on screen, a devoted friend and a bright light for everyone in his universe. He created one of the most beloved characters from the HBO pantheon and was a member of our family for nearly 25 years," an HBO statement released across the social media channels reads.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones."

Kim Cattrall said the following of the stunning announcement:

Such sad news and a terribly sad loss to the SATC family. Our condolences and RIP dear Willie xo

"So deeply, deeply sad we have lost @WillieGarson," said Cynthia Nixon.

"We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and in real life."

"He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore," Nixon continued.

"He was a consummate professional— always. My heart goes out to his son, Nathen Garson. Nathen, I hope you know how much he loved you and how proud he was to be your dad."

"This is a tragedy for the entire #SATC #AJLT family, for Willie's family, and for the world," said Evan Handler.

"Willie was a prince, the Mayor of every group he ever existed within, and - most importantly - a parent. My heart grieves for his son. A [consummate] funny man. Bless you."

"Sweet, soulful and hilariously funny, Willie touched all of us with his big heart and generous spirit," shared SATC creator Darren Star.

"The man behind Stanford was a loving father, a mensch to his friends and radiated kindness to all. He is gone much too soon."

May Willie Garson rest in peace.

