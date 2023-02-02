Sex/Life Season 2 Premiere Set at Netflix, and it Looks Steamier Than Ever

One of Netflix's most-talked-about shows (for all the wrong reasons!) has a return date.

Yes, we're talking about Sex/Life.

It was one of the most talked about shows because of a particular scene in the third episode of the debut season.

We won't be delving into that today, but we can tell you when the second season is set to premiere.

Talk about silver linings!

Netflix confirmed Thursday that all episodes of Sex/Life Season 2 are set to premiere on March 2.

"SEX/LIFE is the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past that takes a provocative new look at female identity and desire," Netflix's logline for Season 2 revealed.

It seems that Netflix wants viewers to tune in for the plot instead of giving all of the details away before the series returns.

The regular cast of Season 2 includes Sarah Shahi (Billie Connelly), Mike Vogel (Cooper Connelly), Adam Demos (Brad Simon), and Margaret Odette (Sasha Snow).

Cleo Anthony (Kam), Craig Bierko (Mick), Darius Homayoun (Majid), Dylan Bruce (Spencer), Jonathan Sadowski (Devon), Li Jun Li (Francesca), and Wallis Day (Gigi) are our recurring players for the sophomore run.

Sex/Life Season 1 reached 67 million Netflix households in its four weeks of availability in June 2023.

Showrunner/Creator/Executive Producer/Writer Stacy Rukeyser (UnREAL) is also set to return.

"Sex/Life is a dream come true," said Rukeyser of the renewal.

"To create a show about empowered female sexuality that has entranced so many millions of viewers is not only immensely fun but also incredibly gratifying."

"When I think about all the women who have reached out from all over the world to say that the show speaks to them in a deeply personal way, I am so inspired."

"I'm thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to continue telling this story for Billie, and for all of us."

The teaser trailer certainly hints at what's to come following the nail-biting conclusion to the first season.

But will the series be able to top the first?

We have some concerns.

Check out the trailer below.

