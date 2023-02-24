Soulmates Canceled at AMC Despite Season 2 Renewal

AMC is splitting up with Soulmates.

The cable network is not moving forward with the planned second season of the anthology series.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news, adding that the decision was made to cancel the series last year.

While AMC has caught a lot of heat for canceling previously renewed shows, the demise of Soulmates is said to be due to scheduling issues.

Brett Goldstein's busy schedule with Ted Lasso and Shrinking are said to have been a part of the reason for the cancellation.

But the show was never a winner in the ratings for the cabler.

THR notes the first season averaged fewer than 200,000 viewers across its initial season in 2020.

"We were immediately drawn to the unique premise of Soulmates as it explores love and relationships from several touchpoints in a way that naturally feeds the zeitgeist, prompting conversations around human connection, relationships and happiness," Dan McDermott, president original programming for AMC Networks' Entertainment Group and co-president of AMC Studios, shared o of the early renewal in 2020.

"These are stories and themes that resonate and feel almost timely given today's climate in which so many of us feel disconnected or are coping with shifting relationship dynamics."

"We're thrilled to continue our relationship with Will and Brett who never fail to deliver the very best in high-caliber, imaginative storytelling."

The first season of Soulmates had an all-star cast, including Sarah Snook, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Bil Skarsgard, Malin Akerman, Charlie Heaton and Betsy Brandt.

In recent months, AMC has canceled Demascus, Moonhaven, 61st Street, and Invitation to a Bonfire -- all of which had episodes in the can.

AMC followed in the footsteps of Warner Bros. Discovery's HBO Max, which nixed several projects for tax write-offs.

The only silver lining here is that Soulmates was an anthology series, so there are no lingering storylines.

AMC is laser-focused on expanding The Walking Dead franchise, with two new spinoffs set to premiere this year and another next year.

The cabler also has Interview With the Vampire and Mayfair Witches, in addition to new series starring Bob Odenkirk and Giancarlo Esposito.

