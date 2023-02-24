Swarm Trailer: Prime Video’s New Drama Explores the Dark Side of Stan Culture

When the teaser trailer for Swarm dropped earlier this month, I had many questions.

The initial footage took a less is more approach to leave potential viewers to fill in the blanks about the concept.

With the debut of the full-length trailer, it's clear Swarm is on a mission to showcase the dark side of stan culture.

From co-creators and executive producers Janine Nabers and Donald Glover, Swarm, set between 2016-2018, follows Dre (Dominique Fishback), an obsessed fan of the world's biggest pop star who sets off on an unexpected cross-country journey.

Prime Video revealed that the series is the Opening Night TV Premiere at the SXSW Film & TV Festival in Austin, Texas, on March 10.

Swarm will then premiere all episodes on March 17 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Based on the official trailer, the series is a horror-thriller with some comedic elements.

Dre's journey sends her on a blood-soaked journey across the U.S. If the trailer is to be believed, Dre will find herself masking her misdeeds with cosmic wit and humor.

It's a unique story, for sure, and one that appears to be a deep dive into the act of taking your obsession with your favorite celebrity to a new level.

Starring Dominique Fishback, the series will also feature guest stars Chlöe Bailey as Dre's sister, Marissa, and Damson Idris as Marissa's boyfriend, Khalid.

Additional guest stars include Rickey Thompson, Paris Jackson, Rory Culkin, Kiersey Clemons, and Byron Bowers.

Janine Nabers serves as showrunner for the series, and Donald Glover directed the pilot. Stephen Glover, Fam Udeorji, Steven Prinz, and Michael Schaefer serve as executive producers.

Dominique Fishback also serves as a producer. Swarm comes from Amazon Studios and Gilga.

Take a look at the official trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.