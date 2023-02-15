The Ark Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Get Out And Push

Garnet and Lane again ended up at each other's throats, but that wasn't the biggest issue this week.

The Ark Season 1 Episode 3 featured another issue of the week, this time in the form of an asteroid headed straight for Ark One.

Lane's attitude continued to get in the way of any likeability he may have, which lowers the number of likable characters on the show (there are not many to begin with).

The crises would most likely affect each crew member differently, so why are they all acting as panicked and insane as each other?

Once the asteroid issue got determined, even the higher-up officers on the committee ran out of ideas and started to lose all hope.

Even with everyone's brains put together, they couldn't figure out a solution to the asteroid hurtling toward them. Or could they?

Suddenly (conveniently), the leading committee came up with plans A, B, and eventually (but no less conveniently), C. After plan A, re-powering up the engines failed epically; they needed to resort to the backups.

Plan B, Angus's accidental plan to "get out and push (via the shuttle)," failed continuously while showcasing that Lt. Brice has a temper problem: he couldn't get the ship's shuttle to work.

Angus: I feel like the conversation went left and I went right.

Garnet: You're a genius Angus.

Angus: Thank you. What did I say? Seriously I have no idea what I said. Permalink: Thank you. What did I say? Seriously I have no idea what I said.

After Lt Brice and some engineering crew replaced all of the removed and repurposed parts, the shuttle wouldn't start. So someone had to come up with a C.

While Alicia worked on trying to find an idea of her own, Lt. Lane came up with the plan to blow up a bit of the ship to propel them off the asteroid's course. Angus swiftly offered up some fertilizer as the explosive.

Convineitely, after Eva worked out the blast needed, the plan worked, and the ship got knocked off the asteroid's course. But the other brainiac of the ship also got her time to shine.

After everyone could see the asteroid closer up, she noticed that it had a tail, which wouldn't make it an asteroid. As she made Brice realize -- it was a comet.

After spoon-feeding the audience that comets are made of ice, and that ice melts into water, the crew devised a plan to use the now-fixed shuttle to tether themselves to the comet and harvest the ice/water.

After the committee (once again) provided some passable math, they made the plan work and filled the water tanks up to 100%.

After, the whole crew enjoyed actual cups of water, showers, and whatever else their dehydrated hearts desired.

Some other interesting aspects of this episode featured Dr. Kabir.

Dr. Kabir, one of the show's best (and most underused) characters, often got the short end of the stick. This didn't change when people raided the medbay and stole all the painkillers.

Eventually, Eva, Lt. Garnet, and Lt. Lane found the doomsday pill party, but not after much of the medication supply got taken recreationally (much to her dismay).

One other event that happened that we (along with Dr. Kabir) are quite confused about involved Lt. Brice's health/charts.

She seemed concerned and confronted him about getting a physical, which he quickly brushed off. Granted, other, more important emergencies took priority, but he seemed very quick to dismiss things.

The episode featured a budding romantic venture that continued to grow: Alicia and Baylor.

Their romance got teased in The Ark Season 1 Episode 2, but the two made baby steps toward an actual relationship.

While we don't know where their relationship will go, we can't help but already start to ship them. They'd make a cute couple!

But, at a moment just at the end of the hour, Baylor accessed Alicia's device to see what she worked on.

This could have been innocent, but the music the producers put behind this scene made it seem fishy!

In a moment of surprise, these emotional moments between Alicia and Baylor (Baylicia? Maybe their last names: Trevins? We'll work on that) weren't the only moments that made the crew feel human.

Multiple crew members revealed parts of themselves that had not been revealed before, which made us and their fellow crewmates respect them more.

Felix revealed some compassion toward Dr. Kabir, and he revealed that he had some training as a medic, kindly offering to assist when he can in the medbay (much to Kabir's relief).

Meanwhile, Lt. Garnet admitted that she needed to let up on Lt. Lane, and they both started getting along much better!

Celebrity Doctor Cat Brandice took home the award most emotional and compassionate scene.

Dr. Brandice surprised everyone by being a celebrity Doctor, and she continued her work as a therapist throughout this episode.

In another touching moment with Eva, who again got caught crying, Dr. Brandice revealed something that she'd never shown anyone: she wears a wig, and was a victim of UV storms.

Whether removing her wig was a way to try and get Eva to open up, be more comfortable, or whatever, we applaud the writing on this scene and Christina Wolfe's portrayal of Dr. Brandice.

The chemistry she has with Tiana Upcheva (Eva), albeit sometimes cold and glaring, seems to be growing into a friendship (or at least, strong mutual respect) between the women.

That is until Eva (almost!) incriminated herself.

After Eva and Cat had a short talk, Cat probed into Eva's mind about why she spit on the imposter Jasper's body. Eva's response deepened the suspicions towards her.

Dr. Cat Brandice: Of course you'd hate him.

Eva: Hate is not a word big enough. He deserved to have his throat slit. Permalink: Hate is not a word big enough. He deserved to have his throat slit.

As the previous episode incriminated Lane the most (and Felix still didn't get to interrogate him), this hour took the time to highlight the female suspects.

Lt. Lane, still a suspect himself, received a strange confidential message on his commlink, with info into where the imposter hid items in the bulkhead.

Once Lane locates the trinkets, he finds a card with a video of Lt. Sharon Garnet getting into a bar fight and slitting a man's throat.

Of course, Lt. Lane got this random, confidential, mysterious message about the video right when he and Garnet started getting along.

Garnet: I have faith in people's resolve.

Lane: That faith is gonna bit us in the ass. If you don't show-

Brice: So the plan is just for you two to argue until we die of thirst!? Permalink: So the plan is just for you two to argue until we die of thirst!?

Garnet and Lane finally working together was a major highlight! Now the prospect of another rift between the lieutenants (and the entire committee) throws all of that off course.

With tensions already running high on the ship, who knows what will happen next?

We're thankful this third outing managed to humanize some of the characters, and give us some real character development that the first couple lacked.

So Science Fiction Fanatics, what did you think of the third episode?

What do you think will happen next? Do you have a hunch as to who the real murderer is?

Let us know what you think in the comments below, and remember to watch The Ark online on TV Fanatic.

Michael Stack is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.