The Blacklist to End With Season 10

One of NBC's most popular shows is coming to an end.

The network announced Wednesday that The Blacklist would wrap up with its upcoming tenth season.

"After 10 years, hundreds of Blacklist cases and more than 200 episodes produced, we're honored to reach our conclusion," said showrunner and EP John Eisendrath.

"It's been incredibly fun to create the strange, devious and delightful Blacklisters to challenge Raymond Reddington and our FBI Task Force each week."

"We would like to thank everyone at NBC and Sony, our extraordinary crew who make the impossible happen every day, our endlessly inventive writers and producers, and our remarkable cast who brought life to these characters."

"We appreciate our dedicated fanbase who came along for this wonderful ride and are excited to share this final season with them."

Added Lisa Katz, president of scripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming: "It isn't often that a series resonates so deeply with an audience that it airs for 10 seasons, but The Blacklist proved to be a perfect combination of highly talented producers, stellar writing, a cast that never failed to deliver and a crew that always rose to the occasion."

"A huge thank you to our partners at Sony, everyone from the past decade who made this show an integral part of NBC's storied history and, of course, a special nod to James Spader, whose performance remains nothing short of spectacular."

The James Spader drama bowed in 2013 to huge ratings, and while the numbers have dropped off in recent years, the series performed well.

"We thank our wonderful partners at NBC for a remarkable 10 seasons of The Blacklist, the series that introduced the world to Raymond Reddington, brilliantly portrayed by James Spader," said Jason Clodfelter, Co-President, Sony Pictures Television Studios.

"James has led a multi-talented and diverse cast that also featured legendary guest stars and hundreds of Blacklisters who made us all root for this anti-hero."

"We tip our Reddington hat to the dedicated production staff, hard-working crew and talented writers."

"The unpredictable plot twists have produced a legacy TV show that served to entertain a worldwide audience and as we enter the final season, we can't wait for audiences to see how Raymond Reddington takes a final bow."

The final season is set to premiere Sunday, February 26, at 10 p.m.

