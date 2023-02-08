The Night Agent: Netflix Drops Teaser and Premiere Date for Action-Thriller

If you're looking for something new to stream on Netflix after The Recruit, you might be interested in The Night Agent.

The new drama has a compelling hook that should be enough to get viewers to check out at least the first episode when it drops.

All episodes of The Night Agent will stream on Netflix on March 23, 2023.

Netflix's Night Agent

As for that hook I was talking about:

Based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, The Night Agent is a sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller centering on a low level FBI Agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings -- until the night that it does, propelling him into a fast moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office.

Taking Aim on Night Agent

The teaser trailer is a fine display of action and intrigue, so Netflix may have another big hit on its hands.

The streaming service has had a slower start to the year regarding the success of new series.

That '90s Show did snag a renewal, but it didn't rack up the viewership many expected.

Netflix dropped some casting and character details.

Netflix's Night Agent Still

Gabriel Basso plays Peter Sutherland, a low level FBI Agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning an emergency hotline for American spies.

When a call comes in from a terrified civilian, Rose Larkin, Peter must protect Rose and work with her to uncover the conspiracy that threatens to rock the nation.

Luciane Buchanan plays Rose Larkin, a young tech CEO who has fallen on hard times and has retreated to her aunt and uncle's house to reassess her life.

When assassins come for her aunt and uncle, Rose learns they were not who they pretended to be, and barely escaping, finds herself with Peter, running for their lives.

DB Woodside on The Night Agent

Hong Chau plays Diane Farr, the President's powerhouse Chief of Staff and loyal defender.

Sarah Desjardins plays Maddie Redfield, the teenage daughter of the Vice President who is looking to escape his shadow.

Fola Evans-Akingbola plays CHELSEA ARRINGTON, the hardworking head of the Vice President's daughter's security detail, overseeing a group of male agents.

Eve Harlow plays Ellen, an unpredictable killer whose impulses come at a cost.

Unrest on The Night Agent

Enrique Murciano plays Ben Almora, the measured, steady hand who guides the Secret Service in the White House.

Phoenix Raei plays Dale, Ellen's partner -- in violence and in love.

DB Woodside plays Erik Monks, who returns to the Secret Service after a long hiatus, prepared to earn back the trust and respect of the institution he serves.

Check out the teaser below.

