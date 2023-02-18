The People's Court and Judge Mathis Canceled After More Than Two Decades

Daytime TV is getting another major shake-up, which is a shocker.

Veteran syndication staples Judge Mathis and The People's Court have both been canceled.

The news will not be welcomed by fans, mainly because the shows will end fairly soon.

Variety first reported the news while revealing that the cancellations are "due to the declining nature of the daytime syndication landscape."

TV ratings across the board are shrinking, thanks partly to the increased presence of streaming services.

Viewers are watching TV on their terms.

Warner Bros. Unscripted Television made both shows in association with Telepictures Productions.

The People's Court (in its current iteration) with Judge Marilyn Milian at the helm has aired since 2001.

Ed Koch served as the judge beginning in 1997, succeeded by Jerry Sheindlin.

The series previously aired with judge Joseph Wapner from 1981 to 1993.

Judge Mathis has been on the air since 1999, and with the cancellation, Greg Mathis will be the second longest-serving judge in TV courtroom history.

Judge Judy wrapped her 25-year run in syndication in 2021, but returned in a similar capacity on Amazon Freevee with Judy Justice.

As we said, changes are on the horizon for all networks as ratings continue to drop.

The aim is to produce more cost-effective programming.

One show that won't be ending due to ratings is Dr. Phil.

The beloved daytime TV show will wrap this year after its host announced he wanted to move on to other projects.

It is still a strong performer.

Series finale dates have not been set for The People's Court and Judge Mathis.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.