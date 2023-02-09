The Peripheral Renewed for Season 2 at Prime Video

at .

The Peripheral is sticking around at Prime Video.

Amazon confirmed a renewal for The Peripheral Season 2 on Thursday.

The drama from Westworld creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan stars Chloë Grace Moretz and is based on the novel of the same name by William Gibson.

Burton, Flynne, and Conner - The Peripheral

"We are thrilled to continue the journey into Season 2 and delve deeper into the incredible world that [author William] Gibson created," creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan said in a statement.

"On behalf of Scott Smith, Vincenzo Natali and the entire team, we're grateful to our partners at Amazon and, most of all, to the fans."

Lev On His Couch - The Peripheral Season 1 Episode 6

"William's mind-bending story in partnership with the brilliant minds of Scott and Jonathan and Lisa, produced an unforgettable journey for our global audience and we are thrilled with how they embraced the series," added Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios.

"We look forward to extending our partnership with Warner Bros. and Kilter Films as this uniquely ambitious series continues to unfold."

"Stuck in a small Appalachian town, a young woman's only escape from the daily grind is playing advanced video games," the logline reads.

"She is such a good player that a company sends her a new video game system to test…but it has a surprise in store."

Corbell Standing Next to Bob - The Peripheral Season 1 Episode 6

"It unlocks all of her dreams of finding a purpose, romance, and glamour in what seems like a game…but it also puts her and her family in real danger."

In addition to Moretz, who plays Flynne Fisher, the series also stars Adelind Horan as Billy Ann Baker, Alex Hernandez as Tommy Constantine, Alexandra Billings as Ainsley Lowbeer, Austin Rising as Leon, Charlotte Riley as Aelita, and Chris Coy as Jasper.

The cast also includes Eli Goree as Conner, Gary Carr as Wilf, J.J. Field as Lev, Jack Reynor as Burton, Julian Moore-Cook as Ossian, Katie Leung as Ash, Louis Herthum as Corbell Pickett, and Melinda Page Hamilton as Ella.

Flynne Fighting - The Peripheral Season 1 Episode 6

The Peripheral Season 1 wrapped on the streaming service in December.

What are your thoughts on the pickup for Season 2?

Hit the comments.

The Bachelor: Meet the 30 Women Looking for Love With Zach Shallcross
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , , ,

The Peripheral Quotes

Burton: What's the sim about?
Flynne: Kidnapping? But that's definitely just the start!
Burton: You must've done something right because they want you back tomorrow and they just bumped up the money.

Flynne: I need cash. Now.
Burton: How much?
Flynne: How much you got?
Burton: A thousand if I make it to the next level, which you could maybe help with!
Flynne: That's just one pill!
Burton: Which is one day, ain't it?

The Peripheral

The Peripheral Photos

Cherise Spying - The Peripheral Season 1 Episode 8
Ash Talking With Someone - The Peripheral Season 1 Episode 8
Lev's Wife - The Peripheral Season 1 Episode 8
Lev Walking - The Peripheral Season 1 Episode 8
Flynne Confronting Guards - The Peripheral Season 1 Episode 8
Flynne Connecting the Dots - The Peripheral Season 1 Episode 8
  1. The Peripheral
  2. The Peripheral Renewed for Season 2 at Prime Video