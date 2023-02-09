The Peripheral Renewed for Season 2 at Prime Video

The Peripheral is sticking around at Prime Video.

Amazon confirmed a renewal for The Peripheral Season 2 on Thursday.

The drama from Westworld creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan stars Chloë Grace Moretz and is based on the novel of the same name by William Gibson.

"We are thrilled to continue the journey into Season 2 and delve deeper into the incredible world that [author William] Gibson created," creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan said in a statement.

"On behalf of Scott Smith, Vincenzo Natali and the entire team, we're grateful to our partners at Amazon and, most of all, to the fans."

"William's mind-bending story in partnership with the brilliant minds of Scott and Jonathan and Lisa, produced an unforgettable journey for our global audience and we are thrilled with how they embraced the series," added Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios.

"We look forward to extending our partnership with Warner Bros. and Kilter Films as this uniquely ambitious series continues to unfold."

"Stuck in a small Appalachian town, a young woman's only escape from the daily grind is playing advanced video games," the logline reads.

"She is such a good player that a company sends her a new video game system to test…but it has a surprise in store."

"It unlocks all of her dreams of finding a purpose, romance, and glamour in what seems like a game…but it also puts her and her family in real danger."

In addition to Moretz, who plays Flynne Fisher, the series also stars Adelind Horan as Billy Ann Baker, Alex Hernandez as Tommy Constantine, Alexandra Billings as Ainsley Lowbeer, Austin Rising as Leon, Charlotte Riley as Aelita, and Chris Coy as Jasper.

The cast also includes Eli Goree as Conner, Gary Carr as Wilf, J.J. Field as Lev, Jack Reynor as Burton, Julian Moore-Cook as Ossian, Katie Leung as Ash, Louis Herthum as Corbell Pickett, and Melinda Page Hamilton as Ella.

The Peripheral Season 1 wrapped on the streaming service in December.

