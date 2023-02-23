The Power: Prime Video Drops Trailer and Premiere Date for Electrifying New Drama

From trophy to tyrant, outcast to outlaw, loner to leader, mayor to mutineer … how will The Power transform you?

Prime Video unveiled the trailer and key art for its new drama series The Power, and it looks set to go in a different direction from the shows we've watched of people with -- you guessed it -- powers!

The powers in the Prime Video series work differently from what one might expect, and it looks like a compelling series.

The emotionally driven series from SISTER(Chernobyl) and showrunner Raelle Tucker (True Blood, Jessica Jones) is based on British author Naomi Alderman's award-winning novel.

​​The first three episodes of The Power will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, March 31, with new episodes available each Friday, leading up to the season finale on May 12.

"The Power is our world, but for one twist of nature. Suddenly, and without warning, teenage girls develop the power to electrocute people at will," the logline teases.

"The series features a cast of remarkable characters from London to Seattle, Nigeria to Eastern Europe, as the Power evolves from a tingle in teenagers' collarbones to a complete reversal of the power balance of the world."

The series stars Toni Collette as Mayor Margot Cleary-Lopez, alongside John Leguizamo as Rob Lopez, Auli'i Cravalho as Jos Cleary-Lopez, and Toheeb Jimoh as Tunde Ojo.

The cast is rounded out by Josh Charles as Daniel Dandon, Eddie Marsan as Bernie Monke, Ria Zmitrowicz as Roxy Monke, Zrinka Cvitešić as Tatiana Moskalev, and Halle Bush as Allie Montgomery.

The Power comes from Amazon Studios and SISTER, with Raelle Tucker (True Blood, Jessica Jones) serving as showrunner.

While the series is being billed as a thriller, it does look similar to some of the streaming service's YA offerings, many of which were canceled shortly after their debuts.

We'll reserve further judgment until we watch the series.

In the meantime, check out the full trailer, and be sure to let us know your thoughts.

Will you check out The Power?

