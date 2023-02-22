Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 4 Episode 5

Was there good or bad news for Marjan in the end?

On 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 5, Owen stepped in to help defend his former colleague after a rescue complaint.

Meanwhile, Grace befriended a young boy who was revealed to be a frequent 9-1-1 caller.

However, she quickly realized there could be a horrific reason for the kid's calls.

Use the video above to watch 9-1-1: Lone Star online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.