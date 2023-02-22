Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 4 Episode 5

at .

Was there good or bad news for Marjan in the end?

On 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 5, Owen stepped in to help defend his former colleague after a rescue complaint.

Gossip Mill - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 5

Meanwhile, Grace befriended a young boy who was revealed to be a frequent 9-1-1 caller.

However, she quickly realized there could be a horrific reason for the kid's calls.

Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 5 Online

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 5 Quotes

Owen: How is he not in jail? How is he not in jail?
Asha: Captain Strand...
Owen: He kidnapped his wife, he illegally secured a home and drove it down two freeways without yielding to law enforcmennt putting his wife, my team, and the public at risk. How is he sitting in this room?
Mitch: They gave me a fine.
Owen: They gave you a fine. Not even traffic school?

Asha: We both know the 126 has a reputation for something else too.
Owen: We do?
Asha: A Cowboy Culture.

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 5

