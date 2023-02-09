9-1-1: Lone Star Post Mortem: Natacha Karam on Marjan's Shocking Decision and Exciting New Journey

In a stunning turn of events, our favorite badass firefighter rode off into the sunset on Owen's motorcycle after resigning from the department.

If you're still reeling from the events that transpired during 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 5, particularly the ending with Marjan, fret not.

TV Fanatic had the absolute pleasure of speaking with Natacha Karam about Marjan's noble decision and what's next for her, and thankfully, Marjan's journey is only just beginning. Check out our exclusive interview!

Jumping into everything. Oh my gosh! I was shocked. Of all the calls that Marjan could have gotten in trouble for...

Right! Right.

I was surprised that it was this one. What was your reaction when you read the script?

Obviously, at the time, I didn't know that that was what would happen. And then a few scripts later, the story comes back, and I was like, "Oh, my God!" I just saved this couple. Of all the calls and all the things that the 126 have done that are just a little outside of protocol, you know? This is the one that's going to take her down?

It's interesting because there's no way to control other people, their intentions, or their malintent. That variable is really outside of themselves, and there's nothing that the 126 can do to fix that. And another thing is that she's expected to do something against her moral integrity, which is what they need for the conflict.

As enraging as I found this entire scenario, it did make me think about the language we use so casually. Did it do the same for you?

Yeah, totally. There are a lot of words and many things -- rhetoric used very casually, that's very insensitive.

Having Owen by Marjan's side through most of this was great but also interesting because he's a man who has done some of everything under the sun himself and always seems to come out relatively unscathed.

Do you think there is a bit of a double standard compared to what Marjan had to face as a woman or a woman of color?

Oh, I don't know if it's about that so much as it was just a matter of time with the kind of free-flying rule book. The 126, we've gotten in trouble for so many things.

You guys are the cowboys! [Laughs]

Yeah, this cowboy kind of culture that we've got going on. It's a matter of time until someone catches it. And unfortunately, it hit Marjan first. I think Owen is probably mad at himself. A lot of Owen's conflict is, "Oh, how is it her? How is it the one who actually is the most well-behaved of all of us?"

That was what made it so fascinating. The guys -- you see them do a lot more by comparison. I can't remember who it was in this same episode, but they punched out the person they were trying to save. [Laughs]

Paul.

Right, Paul. Meanwhile, poor Marjan is getting in trouble because she offended the lady that she was rescuing.

The real issue is that she's willing to apologize for anything she may have done that caused offense to anyone. But where it becomes challenging for her is when she realizes they don't want an apology. They want to manipulate her, and perhaps they weren't offended at all in the first place.

And really, they've come up with a big grand master plan to benefit themselves, which happens. Not all people are good people. I think confronting that and deciding what means more to her are two things.

There's the second-guessing that starts to happen in the field as she becomes very critically self-aware. And there's no time for that. When you're in life or death situations, you have to act on instinct, and she's severing her instinct and impulse in order to fit some code of conduct that she doesn't quite have the rules to anymore.

The second thing is the morality and integrity around social media and her followers and standing up and posting something she doesn't fully stand behind. It's not something that she values or believes in, and she doesn't want to manipulate any of her followers because she cares about them.

Yeah, I love that. It was very true to the character. Marjan took a huge stand by resigning. What is in store for her now that she has quit?

She quit; she definitely quit. She's definitely gone. But the audience will get to follow her on her journey elsewhere, not in Texas.

She's going to take a big motorbike, hit route 66, and she's going to spend time thinking about herself and doing some soul searching. We'll get to follow her out later on, but the next few episodes, it's just FaceTime. Friendships catch up to these types of things, but she's gone. She's out of state.

Oh, great to hear. I was confused about that at the end. I wondered if we would be able to follow some of her journey. I can only imagine the type of interesting things that she would find.

Exactly! It's not going to be boring, is it?

Her goodbye to everyone was tough, especially Paul. Will we get some more good content with those two? That's one of the show's best dynamics, their friendship.

A platonic friendship where both people are equals and show up to support each other time and time again, hold each other accountable, and have such a deep love for each other is such a beautiful thing to see on screen. And it's such a beautiful thing to get to experience in life.

There are many different kinds of love, and romantic love is not above platonic love. And sometimes, it gets centered more in storylines. But it is equal to, if not more important, to have those kinds of amazing friendships.

The audience, over four seasons, has fallen in love with their friendship. And so it's tough to watch them say goodbye. But he thinks about her; he'll be calling her. It's not like she's going to disappear from his life.

Yeah, and the same with Mateo. He reminded me of a concerned dad when Marjan was leaving. He and Nancy were like parents. It was cute.

It's amazing because there's this thing set up that Marjan and Paul are best friends. And they have this kind of superior level of deep friendship.

And then Marjan and Mateo are like brother and sister. That dynamic has been established. There are subtle differences between the same thing. They're also very, very good friends, but they have more of a brother-and-sister energy.

And what can you tease about the rest of the season and Marjan's future and future calls? Is there anything, in particular, you look forward to the audience seeing?

There's kind of a two-hander episode where the audience gets to go two episodes out with Marjan into whatever state she is in and follow her internal conflicts; perhaps because it's Lone Star, some external conflicts will also arise. Marjan will happen to be in the right or wrong place at the right or wrong time.

That sounds very exciting! I can't wait to see that.

I'm so excited! Just receiving the script for those episodes, I was like, "We have never done anything like this before." It really is like a little movie.

We have a few episodes this season that feel, for different characters, like individual movies or different tones that we're playing with -- the show this season is our best. Yeah, it keeps you on your toes, and the writers and showrunner are being playful by doing little mini-movies per episode.

Four seasons in, there's a lot of room to play around with, and the characters are established enough to have fun with them. So yeah, it's exciting to hear that we have more of that coming.

Oh, yeah, there's more.

And what's your favorite part about playing Marjan? Now that we're four seasons in, she's grown.

Yeah, I think, honestly, this season in particular, exploring the vulnerability in Marjan and the three-dimensional nature of her humanity rather than just the badass, cool, calm, and collected.

She is all of those things, but then I think it takes seeing the other side and understanding how important the fact is that she can still show up.

So firmly rooted and so physically capable, and so cool, calm, and collected, you know, is because she knows what the other side of all those things is, too. So this season, my favorite part has been exploring her vulnerability and situations in which she's a mess and less in control than usual.

That sounds so exciting. I can't wait to see all of this play out.

I'm excited too. [Laughs] I haven't seen any of it yet.

No?

No, I haven't seen any of it yet. But I have obviously read the script and done these scenes on different days, and then you watch it and see how it comes together. It's all just small parts of a whole. And I'm excited to see how this little or big arc comes together for Marjan.

------ This Interview has been edited for length and clarity ------

