Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 11 Episode 13

Did Brett and Severide find themselves in danger?

On Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 13, a grateful citizen was a little too determined to thank the pair for saving his life.

Brett Blake Violet and Mouch - Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 13

Meanwhile, Firehouse 51 helped Herrmann put on a school fundraiser, but there were some big complications.

Elsewhere, Carver's troubled brother arrived in town with a big ask.

Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 13 Quotes

Sit down. This is happening.

Mouch

I ran away from that family as fast as I could when I was of age.

Carver

