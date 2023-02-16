Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 11 Episode 13

Did Brett and Severide find themselves in danger?

On Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 13, a grateful citizen was a little too determined to thank the pair for saving his life.

Meanwhile, Firehouse 51 helped Herrmann put on a school fundraiser, but there were some big complications.

Elsewhere, Carver's troubled brother arrived in town with a big ask.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.