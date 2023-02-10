Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 13 Spoilers: Severide and Brett Have a Stalker

After a super short hiatus, we are back at Firehouse 51.

Truck and Squad crashed on Chicago Fire Season 1 Episode 12, with each team claiming superiority over the other. The beef was short-lived as they made up towards the episode's end. We've seen this once every eleven years or so.

Hermann dealt with something personal when it became evident that Cindy's cancer was much more severe than initially thought.

On Chicago Fire Season 1 Episode 13, we have some new stories and guest characters who will shake the world up for someone we have all come to like -- hopefully.

Spoilers for the episode are bound to make you wish it was on already.

Carver's brother visits.

To say Carver has had quite a journey during his short stint in Firehouse 51 would be a major understatement. If it weren't for Chief Boden's steadfast belief in him, he would not have survived this house.

He joined the house dealing with his demons, which has been a constant cause of friction between him and other house members, Kidd specifically.

Everyone could tell early on Carver was hiding something. He always sought to conceal the scar on his arm.

Carver and Kidd have been bonding in the last couple of episodes, and at some point, he opened up about the source of the scar.

The story was about his brother shoving him into a bonfire and then running to tell the extended family that Carver wobbled into it.

While we can all be sure the burns from the fire were painful, we can also be sure the emotional pain was as big, if not bigger.

It took a whole lot of drinking for him to tell the story. They all thought he was a liar when he tried to tell his version of the events.

We can all relate to being in pain, and when we tell the truth, people don't believe us; worse, they call us liars.

Now that brother is back!

It is unclear what the brother is doing in Chicago but going off on the information we have; it can be an educated guess that he is here to antagonize Carver.

He is described as troubled, so we will have to wait and see how troubled he is. Is he suffering from a certain kind of mental illness? Is he a wildcard who lacks empathy and maybe loathes his brother?

It will make for an interesting hour as we learn about their relationship and its dynamics.

Severide and Brett deal with a stalker.

The last time Firehouse 51 had a stalker, he was bad news. He interfered with multiple rescues, nearly causing death.

It seems Severide and Brett have themselves a stalker, too but don't be scared; he's the good kind.

When the team rescues someone, the golden rule is to detach from it once the patient is safe or delivered to the next person.

But what if the patient can't detach as they do?

The team responds to a complicated emergency where a man has an arrow lodged in his neck. The neck is a sensitive part of the body, and they realize that dislodging it could kill him.

Using their expertise, Severide and Brett cut the arrow shorter and safely rescue Alexander.

It must have been terrifying for him to be in that situation, hearing all the talk among the responders and thinking he was probably going to die.

How do you thank someone who snatches you from the jaws of death? I don't think you can. But you can try.

It would be immoral and unethical for Brett and Severide to accept whatever gift the man offers them, even if he remains adamant.

In the promo images, he can be seen talking to Severide and Brett in the house. And you know, in all fairness, it's great he came to thank them because not many do it. But they have sacrificed and are paid to do the job.

Herrmann organizes a fundraiser.

Herrmann was dealt an enormous blow when Cindy was diagnosed with cancer and when even after surgery, she was not out of the woods yet.

With Cindy just out of surgery and gearing up for a round of chemotherapy, she will be out of commission for a while.

As she works on getting better, Herrmann has to step up and ensure his children don't starve or start reeking.

Hermann's children range from elementary school age to full-grown.

He puts on a fundraiser not for his wife but for school.

If you watch any shows set in schools, for example, Abbott Elementary, you know teachers can have a challenging time in class. Whatever this fundraiser is for, it is for a good cause.

It is expected that the show will continue fleshing out the cancer storyline in the coming episodes, so prepare for tears when we get in the thick of it.

Apart from the arrow rescue, the other emergency is a car stuck while being serviced, jeopardizing the mechanic's life.

With his brother in town, Carver will be working extra hard to impress and show him that he is not the loser his brother has made him out to be.

So, Chicago Fire Fanatics, what are you most excited about? We always love reading your thoughts, so don't hesitate to comment below.

Check out the promo for the episode above.

Catch the episode live on Wednesday, February 15 at 9 pm on NBC and a review right here.

As always, you can watch Chicago Fire online through TV Fanatic anytime.

