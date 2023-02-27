Watch Family Guy Online: Season 21 Episode 13

Did Lois end her relationship with Peter?

On Family Guy Season 21 Episode 13, Peter was mistaken for a single parent and relished in the perks that came with it.

However, Lois was less than impressed about her husband's decisions.

Meanwhile, Meg and Chris had some trouble at school that only Stewie could solve.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.