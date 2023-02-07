Watch Fantasy Island Online: Season 2 Episode 5

Did Elena manage to help three warring siblings?

On Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 5, an urn believed to be their mother's arrived on the island, and it was time to fulfill her last fantasy.

Meanwhile, Roarke remembered her mother and what brought her to the island.

Ruby was surprised to discover how little she knew about Isla, so she made it her mission to get some answers.

Use the video above to watch Fantasy Island online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.