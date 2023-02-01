Watch The Rookie Online: Season 5 Episode 14

Did Nolan and Bailey catch their killer?

On The Rookie Season 5 Episode 14, the pair went on a mission to find a lone gunman after a shooting hit too close to home.

Meanwhile, Aaron struggled to live within his means and joined Lucy to help Tamara when the mother of a child she looked after went missing.

Elsewhere, Wesley suspected that a judge was taking bribes after he excluded valuable eyewitness testimony from the case.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.