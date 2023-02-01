Watch The Rookie Online: Season 5 Episode 14

at .

Did Nolan and Bailey catch their killer?

On The Rookie Season 5 Episode 14, the pair went on a mission to find a lone gunman after a shooting hit too close to home.

Things for Love - tall - The Rookie Season 5 Episode 13

Meanwhile, Aaron struggled to live within his means and joined Lucy to help Tamara when the mother of a child she looked after went missing.

Elsewhere, Wesley suspected that a judge was taking bribes after he excluded valuable eyewitness testimony from the case.

Watch The Rookie Season 5 Episode 14 Online

Use the video above to watch The Rookie online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 14 Quotes

Monica: It's really that simple for you, isn't it? Good and evil?
Wesley: In this case, yes, it is. See you in court.

You know, I don't like to brag, but I'm really good friends with the cops who work here. They're doing everything they can to get your mom home. And until they do, you can call me.

Tamara

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 14

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 14 Photos

Thorsen's Financial State - The Rookie Season 5 Episode 14
Tim on the Move - The Rookie Season 5 Episode 14
Moving to Metro -tall - The Rookie Season 5 Episode 14
Tamara Provides Comfort - The Rookie Season 5 Episode 14
Death Notification - The Rookie Season 5 Episode 14
  1. The Rookie
  2. The Rookie Season 5
  3. The Rookie Season 5 Episode 14
  4. Watch The Rookie Online: Season 5 Episode 14