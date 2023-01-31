The Rookie Season 5 Episode 14 Review: Death Sentence

Metro Tim Bradford is the version of him that I didn't know we needed!

The action and emotional impact of The Rookie Season 5 Episode 14 were all over the map, ranging from amusing storylines and moments via Aaron to thrilling moments via Tim and shockingly heartbreaking ones with Nolan.

They covered the full scope within the hour.

Elijah didn't make a direct appearance in the installment, but his presence still lingers and has far-reaching effects. We saw that to an upsetting degree when he presumably was behind Judge Rivas' death.

Once again, we have Wesley playing with fire when it comes to Elijah, and it's hard to predict how he'll come out on top with this, but there will likely be more death before he does.

Wesley means well, but he shows his hand too easily. He and Nyla were able to figure out that Rivas was under Monica's thumb, which means he was at the mercy of Elijah, and it's such a slippery slope with a judge.

While proving it could be essential in taking down Elijah, it also opened the door for many of Rivas' cases he presided over to get tossed.

After confronting Rivas about it, he came so close to something, but he mysteriously died of a heart attack before anything could go any further.

And while Monica thinks she's somehow untouchable or doesn't outwardly express any fear, she'll probably be next. The second she's no longer of any use to Elijah, it may be it for her, and she's too arrogant to see it.

Wesley's parting words to her are damning, but it makes you wonder if the woman he once loved ever existed or if she's been like this the whole time?

Elijah keeps winning the battles, but we know they're gearing up for a war.

Were you always just a sociopath putting on an act? He'll kill you, too, you know. Eventually. Wesley Permalink: Were you always just a sociopath putting on an act? He'll kill you, too, you know. Eventually.

On the topic of war or vendettas, Nolan and Celina had quite the task of going after a sniper who had it in for firefighters.

When the promos showed that Bailey was under fire in the ambulance, it felt like an incredibly intense scenario would require more of the squad.

Surprisingly, this case was one of the C-list storylines. They were spinning so many plates during this installment that this particular case and situation didn't have quite the emotional impact as the others.

Although, it was disturbing when one firefighter got shot right in front of them on the scene.

Nolan was juggling that case and the issues with his mother, which had a tragic conclusion when he got that phone call.

It sucked that everyone was trying to tell Nolan how to feel about his mother. We're constantly under this misconception that blood deserves unconditional loyalty no matter what when that's not the healthiest way of perceiving relationships.

Nolan's mother was a toxic woman, and he had a right to set specific boundaries or not want anything to do with her. Bailey kept suggesting and urging him to submit to his mother, which wasn't good advice.

And Celina took a surprising position on the issue, too, trying to compare his relationship with his mother with hers, which wasn't remotely fair.

My mom died. Nolan Permalink: My mom died.

The most frustrating part about her death now is that it could lead to one of those narratives in which Nolan eventually breaks down and is expected to express this profound grief or loss now that she's gone.

But it's perfectly okay if he doesn't feel that way about her death. It shouldn't have to mean that he has some unprocessed trauma or that he should feel a certain way about her death. Sometimes you grieve someone long before they depart this earth, and you move on.

It's a challenging situation that makes you feel awful for Nolan, but at least we know that he has a chosen family he can lean on during this time.

And that same family should be at his wedding. He and Bailey are planning on eloping, and it doesn't feel right. This is The Rookie, where couples are celebrated.

Regardless of how some of us may feel about this pairing, they deserve a lovely wedding with the people closest to them.

Another case that was enough to have one's head spinning was the situation with Tamara's boss. It's always cool when Tamara finds herself involved in cases with the group.

She's come a long way as a character, and it was a strong installment for her. The comfort that she offered Cosmo was enough to make you smile, and so much of her feels similar to Lucy.

It's good to see the person she's been able to develop into all because she found a home and family with Lucy and everyone Lucy brought into her life.

Although, her most annoying moment was how she confronted the husband when Lucy told her specifically not to do so. But I suppose that's how she's similar to Lucy.

That case was a great way to incorporate Metro and get an idea of how that unit could work alongside the cops frequently within this series.

Metro is so badass, and it's the perfect fit for Tim. Seriously, no lie, I would 100% watch a Metro spin-off if that were ever a possibility.

It took Tim a bit to adjust to things, but he found his footing quickly, and by the end of the hour, you could tell he had found his people.

Tim: Detective Lopez, she'll be our spotter. She'll provide overwatch.

Metro Cop: Why not let Metro provide overwatch?

Tim: Because we need all our boots on the ground, and there's no one I'd rather have on my six than my adelita.

Metro: Oh, I'm sorry, ma'am, I had no idea. You're a legend at the range. Permalink: there's no one I'd rather have on my six than my adelita.

Tim could easily run a Metro squad of his own without an issue. He was at his absolute hottest running point to save Sonia. And sniper Tim in his perfectly-fit Metro t-shirt was a sight to behold.

The sequence of Metro breaching that warehouse was wonderfully shot enough to have you hyped and on the edge of your seat. It was the type of thrilling action that makes The Rookie so good.

It also reunited Tim and Angela, and they will ever be the top duo of this series.

Understandably, Tim is still trying to get used to this new group of people he doesn't know and has yet to build a rapport with, so he relied on someone he loves and trusts implicitly to have his back and always has.

And the Metro squad could've taken that as a slight because they all must work together, and Tim has become part of the team.

But Angela's badass reputation precedes her. I love any moment where anyone puts some respect on Angela Lopez's name, and Tim ensured that happened with his best friend.

The takedown of the kidnappers was the strongest and most exciting scene of the hour.

If Metro leads to that type of action and team-ups, we've unlocked another aspect of this series that will be engaging to witness.

It's felt like the season of Tim Bradford, and we're winning because of it.

On the home front, things are going well with him and Lucy, too, but it's nice that she and Tamara got to explore what that means for her.

It's interesting that Tamara never once considered that there would be no place for her when Lucy was dating Chris. But she can envision longevity, a long relationship, and a happy life for Lucy and Tim.

She's already talking about them living together and having kids with each other. And Lucy doesn't deny that either.

It made sense that the two women would have these discussions, prompting Tamara to consider her place in Lucy's world and home.

The thing is, Tim naturally accepts Tamara, not just as a part of Lucy's life but his as well. He didn't even think about Tamara being in the way. He came there for a movie night, thinking that Tamara would be watching with them.

Nevertheless, you can understand why someone with Tamara's background would feel like a third wheel. She's not used to having a family and probably envisioned herself as some placeholder until Lucy created one of her own.

But that's not the case at all. She and Lucy are family, period, and nothing, not even Lucy's relationship with Tim, will change that.

Since they've talked, thankfully, Tamara can stop working herself to the bone, trying to make more money to afford a place of her own.

I get it. Your whole life you've been displaced from one home to another, but that's over now. Girl, we're family. You couldn't get rid of me if you tried. Lucy Permalink: I get it. Your whole life you've been displaced from one home to another, but that's over...

It's slim pickings out there, after all. But can you imagine the comedy ensuing if Tamara and Thorsen had to slum it in an apartment together because she wanted to move out to give Lucy and Tim space, and Aaron couldn't afford to live alone?

Thorsen is a treasure. His entire bit of attempting to manage his money and find an apartment with his meager salary as a cop was hilarious.

He simply has no idea how to function as a working-class or poor person. The way he uttered the word "poverty" was laugh-out-loud funny.

Thorsen opting to take his mother's money after all rather than slum it with the peons was too funny for words. He really is the comedic king of this series. He never misses.

Over to you, Rookie Fanatics.

Are you upset about Nolan's loss? Will Wesley ever be able to take down Elijah? How much are you enjoying Tim in Metro? Sound off below.

