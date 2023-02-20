Watch The Simpsons Online: Season 34 Episode 13

Did Ned Flanders ruin his life?

On The Simpsons Season 34 Episode 13, Ned fell upon hard times, but he made a deal with Fat Tony.

Unknown to him, he partnered with the mob, which put his family in danger.

When he tried to quit, Fat Tony said there was only one way their relationship would be ending.

How did the Simpsons manage to help him out?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.