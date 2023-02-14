Will Trent Season 1 Episode 6 Review: Should I Get Out My Tin Foil Hat?

Introducing Faith's family and incorporating cases in which Angie and Will were personally invested elevated this episode. It was my favorite since Will Trent Season 1 Episode 1.

Faith's ex and Jeremy's dad, Charles, returned on Will Trent Season 1 Episode 6, thinking he was being followed, but his landlords were the victims of a double murder.

The series did an exceptional job in how they portrayed Jeremy's PTSD and the strained, but protective nature Faith had towards her ex.

When Charles thought he was being followed, he went straight to Faith's. While Faith initially blew off his concerns as paranoia, it was quickly apparent that Charles was genuinely scared.

Maybe I am crazy. I don’t know, but tonight I saw the same car parked a block away from my place. Faith, you’re the most sane person I know. Please, if you take a look and it’s nothing, we can go get an emergency prescription for anti-psychotics right now. Charles Permalink: Maybe I am crazy. I don’t know, but tonight I saw the same car parked a block away from my...

Besides having PTSD, Charles exhibited OCD tendencies, which Will noticed promptly, and both men saw plants out of place and dirt on the floor.

It seemed odd that anyone would want to threaten Charles, though the GBI couldn't decipher why anyone would want to murder his landlords either.

However, Will could tell from the crime scene that the couple knew they were in trouble, and he killed her when Sally wouldn't give the killer what he wanted.

Coroner: What was she protecting that was worth dying for?

Will: Maybe she knew she was going to die no matter what. It took a lot of guts to keep quiet.

Solving this case was going to be difficult because Amanda couldn't stand Charles, and she had the director in her ear wanting things done a certain way.

Amanda: You just got one kid out of the house. Don’t let him put another baby in you.

Faith: Amanda, why don’t you mind your business?

Faith and Amanda almost seemed like they were in an angry family argument instead of professionals at work. While Amanda may think of Faith and Will as family, she must let them make their own choices.

I loved how Will supported Faith but that he also knew this was one of those times when it was best to let her rant.

I also appreciated while Faith is hard on Jeremy, she's never regretted having him. Not all teen moms admit that, so that's important.

It's never easy for teens to be pregnant, especially when they make the guy feel like he should disappear.

Faith felt like she should have defended Charles, but she was young, and he enlisted in the war and had PTSD when he returned. She felt responsible and like she couldn't win.

Will: He seemed like a great guy to me. Can we solve this so he can get on with his life?

Faith: Great idea. Thank you.

The series portrayed Charles's PTSD so realistically that something like an off smell would trigger a panic attack.

Charles handled his PTSD responsibly with meds and support groups, so Faith trusted his instincts.

While I don't necessarily think Charles and Faith worked romantically, they shared some cute family moments when he cooked for them and bought Faith a plant for her new office.

It would be nice to see more scenes between Charles, Faith, and Jeremy throughout the season. All three of them need a support system.

Someone really didn't want the GBI to solve this case. The directors at Selantus just praised Sally, but they didn't give them anything useful.

Poor Charles was a pawn. Sally used his hotel key and got a thumb drive from his room during a conference.

No one ever expected that Selantus was spying on the GBI, but technically software does stuff like that often.

Sally found out, making her a target because she wanted to tell the truth.

It sucks when you die for doing the right thing.

That only put Faith and Will in danger because Sally's friend, the reporter, still wanted the scoop.

They had the most extensive knowledge, but Amanda didn't know what to do for once. Her promotion was on the line if she didn't follow the director's orders.

No one tells Faith Mitchell what to do, though. She caught the guy in the act and was a total badass!

Since Angie's mom pimped her out as a child, solving this sex trafficking case is personal to her. It was a case at VICE they could never solve.

She wanted those girls to have a better life than she did. Katie was having difficulty moving on and seemed very similar to Angie when she mentioned having too many hours to think about the case.

That's dangerous for teens since they could change their minds.

Think about this. What you’re doing matters. You’re putting Matty in jail. Your testimony -- you and I are taking a sex trafficker off the street. Angie Permalink: Think about this. What you’re doing matters. You’re putting Matty in jail. Your testimony—you...

When Angie heard about a younger teen still there, she was willing to rescue her at any cost, partly to ease Katie's mind and her own.

I didn't think I'd ever say this, but I think Michael was right, and they should have gone to Matty's with an arrest warrant or official backup.

Angie was so positive she could get these girls to flip on Matty, but she forgot that some of them needed him to survive.

Angie: Please, just tell me, is Matty forcing you to have sex with these men?

Jade: I’m an actress. I’m going to be famous.

Angie: Not like this. Just tell me, Jade. Is he forcing you? Yes or no.

It was easier to get through to Katie than Jade because Jade wanted stardom.

Hopefully, now that Angie got both teenagers in a safe house together, they can heal, and we'll see them take down Matty. Angie excels at working with teenagers more than random victims.

Nico has been hurt so often that they don't trust anyone, not even Will. Angie was correct in her assessment that the teen bonded with Betty because animals can sense other strays that need kindness.

Nico was embarrassed that other teens in their apartment complex were bullying them. Nico could temporarily stop them by paying them off for $20 daily.

They'd rather quit, though, and risk never seeing Betty again than admit they need assistance fighting off bullies because of being trans. Luckily, Angie had a rapport with the teen and ordered Will to fix it.

I'm unsure if she met that Will should let the teen move in, but Will has a soft spot for strays, and I'm looking forward to how he interacts with Nico now.

Incorporating cases that Faith, Angie, or Will were personally invested in improves the episodes. It also got the audience more invested and helped us learn more about Faith's family.

Which case was your favorite? Were you excited to learn more about Faith's past? Comment Below.

To review any of the GBI's cases, watch Will Trent online via TV Fanatic.

Will Trent airs at 10/9c on Tuesdays on ABC.

Will Trent airs at 10/9c on Tuesdays on ABC.