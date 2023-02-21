Will Trent Season 1 Episode 7 Review: Unable to Locate

The fans have been waiting for this. We finally learned the history of Will and Angie's relationship.

When Will goes missing on Will Trent Season 1 Episode 7 and Angie suspects she's pregnant, both flashback to a pivotal time in their teenage years that helps viewers understand their current relationship.

I even mentioned in my Will Trent Season 1 Episode 5 review that we needed to know why Angie was scared to be in relationships. Mission accomplished.

It was so cute how much Betty was incorporated in this episode since she brought Will the thrown-out pregnancy test instructions.

Angie didn't even tell him she suspected she was pregnant.

Angie never trusted men because she was abused at a foster home. We knew something traumatic brought Will and Angie together, but I never suspected this.

Even as a teenager, Will was an optimist, and Angie was jaded. In some ways, unfortunately, she was correct.

It often seemed like the victim was on trial in sexual assault cases, especially if the perp was someone in authority.

They’re going ask me what I was wearing and how many guys I’ve slept with. That’s the way the world works, Will. Teen Angie Permalink: They’re going ask me what I was wearing and how many guys I’ve slept with. That’s the way the...

Even back then, Angie didn't think her life was worth much. She wouldn't let Will kill their foster dad because he had a chance at a better life. Meanwhile, she believed she'd always be a slut.

After learning that Angie and Will ran away for Angie to get an abortion after she was raped, it made more sense why she avoided this pregnancy. It brought back awful memories for her.

Angie was afraid to become a mom because of their past and was scared she'd never get her life together.

Angie: I don’t know what you want from me. Will, I’m 62 days sober. Does that seem like mother material to you?

Will: This scares me too. I have no idea what this is or how this goes. I’m barely keeping a Chihuahua alive at home, but at least we know what not to do.

Permalink: This scares me too. I have no idea what this is or how this goes. I’m barely keeping a...

Angie becomes mean and nasty when she gets scared. She hasn't slept with Ormewood in ages, so if she's pregnant, the baby is Will's.

Angie felt scared and guilty when she learned that Will was missing. She didn't want their fight to be the last thing they said.

Angie has never gotten along with Betty. She's even angry with her for snitching on her. However, in a heartfelt scene, Angie poured out her fears, and they shared a moment. It was so sweet seeing them worry about Will together.

Will has always been there. Always. No matter how much I mess up, he still sees good in me. Angie Permalink: Will has always been there. Always. No matter how much I mess up, he still sees good in me.

Angie feared she was not a grown-up. Sometimes, it's all right to eat cereal out of a box with your kids and be the fun parent.

Angie needed to remember the fun she and Will had riding the old-fashioned merry-go-round on the playground.

Those are the memories you want to share with your future children.

Will also realized how important Angie is to him. She was the person he thought to leave a recording for in case he ran out of moves.

That recording made me cry because it was heartbreaking and sweet when he realized he was ready to have a baby with her.

It hurt even more when Angie was relieved that she wasn't pregnant. She was happy Will was safe, but I don't think she was ready to commit yet.

They still felt like they were in a holding pattern. They were inching closer to something real, and we understood Angie's motives better. However, I felt for Will since he had to hide his true intentions.

The cases played second fiddle to Will and Angie's emotional relationship. When Will went missing, the best part was seeing Amanda crack.

She's been such a tough nut lately that it was refreshing to see that she would spare no expense to find him. She even hinted that she cared about him.

I love Faith and Will's partnership and how fiercely she pushed to locate Will in that lot.

Faith knew Will so well, including that he would never complain about pain. Their relationship reached a new level, though, with that spontaneous hug.

The series also expanded on Det. Ormewood's issues. When Ormewood and Angie met with the show store owner, the owner apparently had something over Ormewood's head.

The store owner, Lou Lou, directed Ormewood and Angie in one direction for the murder and robbery, and Ormewood became cockier than Will, thinking they had solved the case.

He had forgotten he was partners with Angie, who looked at every angry face and followed the evidence.

I saw red when Angie wanted to follow another lead, but Ormewood thought Angie made him look bad in front of their boss.

It wasn't the first time that Ormewood lost his temper and started throwing things. As scared as Angie was about being around violence again, she wanted the truth.

Angie needed the right murderer to be punished, but more than that, she needed her partner to be honest with her.

We all have issues. For example, Angie dealt with drugs, and Ormewood struggled with anger and PTSD from the military.

Knowing this makes him a more layered character instead of an angry jerk, but it would still help to see him in support groups or getting help elsewhere.

Over to you, Will Trent Fanatics. Did you enjoy the Will and Angie flashback episode? Do you think they'll make it long-term?

Will Ormewood get the help he needs for his anger issues?

Comment below.

