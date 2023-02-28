Will Trent Season 1 Episode 8 Review: Two Hundred Dollars And A Bus Pass

Will has come a long way since he left the system.

Will always fights for children who grew up in the foster care system, so he was naturally overidentified with Alison's death on Will Trent Season 1 Episode 8.

We even saw a part of Will we never saw when he attacked a suspect because he wanted justice badly.

You could tell the school chancellor wanted this death to go away quietly, but there wasn't a chance of that with Will in charge.

His gut told him it wasn't a suicide and to follow the evidence, especially with that stabbing wound. The killer was precise.

It's so sad that foster care kids guard their belongings with their life for fear that someone will steal them.

These kids know no permanence or family, so all they have is what fits in a suitcase. Some of those belongings are sacred to them.

Faith: The handwriting is the same as the suicide note.

Will: The killer must have ripped it off something the victim wrote.

Seeing those locked padlocks brought back memories to Will and made him even more determined to find justice for Alison, a fellow foster care kid.

Usually, we see Ormewood lose his temper and not Will, so it surprised me to see Will get aggressive with Milo.

Many generalizations about college students were made and aren't accurate if you're broke or grew up in the system.

She couldn't afford to get drunk even if Alison's liver enzymes were high. She didn't have the extra funds.

Alison was striving to make something of herself all on her own with no help from anyone. She had to be desperate to sell drugs for money.

She probably needed the money for tuition, and she had no choice.

Even when Will has felt a kinship with a victim before, he's never spoken of a vision of them before. Alison was special.

Being in the system and aging out at 18 years old leaves you with little money. That was why Alison started doing the drug trial.

Will understood making bad choices in desperate times.

He only wished that Alison had Amanda in her life and that someone would have saved her.

Darla seemed so sweet and devoted to the project, when she was a calculated killer.

She knew exactly how far to stab someone, including herself, so it would only injure or kill someone.

Darla led the GBI on a wild goose chase, but Will was more intelligent, knowing Jason and Alison didn't write those notes.

I only wondered how the doctor in charge of those experiments got paid leave. While she wasn't directly involved, she should have gotten some reprimand.

Will has come so far from leaving the system. While he identifies with victims, he also appreciates what he has now.

It's hard to leave the foster care system, trust people, and not get involved in crime or death. I understand why Angie wanted to honor Alison. She was trying to make something with her life,

Will finally built his own family, complete with Angie, Nico, and Betty.

It may have taken years, but Will finally has everything he dreamed of.

I love that the series is letting Faith move on. How awkward and cute were she and that doctor?

Faith was so nervous because she hadn't dated offically since she and Charles dated in high school.

Most men are scared off by women with teenage sons.

Of course, Will was her number-one cheerleader, and hopefully, we'll see them on a date in an upcoming episode.

The second case of the week didn't appeal to me much, though stealing from the elderly happens more often than we think. I initially thought the case would be more humorous involving magic, but it got dark quickly.

This week's theme was definitely expect the unexpected since I wasn't expecting the senior center's manager and the magician to have an affair or siphon money from the residents.

No one seemed broken up about Steve dying. It just seemed like no one cared what happened to him at all. They merely wanted his rabbit or tricks.

Ormewood: They don’t seem phased.

Angie: I’m guessing this isn’t the first body they’ve seen wheeled out of here.

I'm unsure if the residents were just used to their peers dying or if some were suspicious of Steve stealing their money and thought it was payback.

While I think the series has improved, the show still feels very separate, with the GBI cases as the central part of the show and Angie and Ormewood's homicide case as the minor second case.

Hopefully, there is a way to have smoother transitions between the two cases or even link the two cases together sometimes. While I hated the violent nature of the case, I enjoyed both teams working together in Will Trent Season 1 Episode 4.

We've learned more about the characters' personal lives but haven't explored Amanda or Ormewood's lives much.

What would you like to know about either of them? Should it be through cases or flashbacks?

Over to you, Will Trent Fanatics. We've heard how Amanda met Will. Would you like some flashbacks?

Should Faith go out with the doctor? Comment below.

