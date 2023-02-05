Your Honor Season 2 Episode 4 Review: Part Fourteen

The stakes were raised on Your Honor Season 2 Episode 4, making for an exciting second half of the season.

Jimmy's fiftieth birthday party was an event to behold, but as everyone made merry and enjoyed, he made some calculated moves, much to the dismay of many people present.

Michael and Olivia finally found the in they had been looking for, and Michael discovered something peculiar about Olivia.

Big Mo went above and beyond to get her money back, leading to a reunion with Eugene.

Tired of being ignored, Gina brought in the big guns in the name of her father -- a legendary mob boss - - to try and scare a few people into obedience.

It would have been easy to dismiss Jimmy as a non-threat because he appeared tame in the shadow of his deranged wife.

'Part Fourteen' was a caution against that as he laid down a perfect plan to help him kill two birds with one stone. He hid his intentions from everybody, his wife included, and for this reason, he might prove a formidable foe.

In life, there are two kinds of people. Some don't beat around the bush and will make their intentions clear so that you know. If they are ruthless, they don't hide it. They are the kind of people you know will stab you in the back and make no excuses.

In that category lies Gina. She doesn't hide when she is displeased with someone. She is not a good person to cross because one can be sure she will seek payback by any means necessary.

In the second category are those who hide their intentions behind an act. They are the kind of people you can be bawling your eyes out in laughter with one minute, and the next one, they are shooting you square in the head.

In this category lies Jimmy. This kind of person is dangerous since you never know or anticipate their next move, and they will catch you by surprise.

'Part Thirteen' saw Jimmy use his birthday to get in the same room with Charlie and trap him into agreeing to Jimmy's dealings. He used Michael and Rocco as a disguise, but his endgame was Charlie.

He invited Jimmy to his party not because he was shopping for new friends or in-laws but because he knew that was the only way Charlie was ever stepping foot in the Baxter house.

His play culminated in bestowing a huge responsibility on Charlie, knowing very well Charlie would not turn it down, not in front of all those voters. He made sure to get photographed with Charlie.

Uh, as I understand it, Mr. Mayor, you were... godfather to Michael's son. Well, I... I would imagine that you were a fine steward of that position. Now, perhaps, you might be the perfect candidate to be Baby Rocco's godfather. Jimmy

Charlie's discomfort was visible from the moment he entered the house. He hadn't kidded himself about who the Baxters were, but even he was surprised when Jimmy named him Rocco's godfather.

You might be able to hide your plans, but you can't hide your feelings the same way.

The Baxter children take after their parents. Carlo is a ruthless murderer like his mother, while Fia is softer and more empathetic like her father.

Gina: You're your mother's son.

Carlo: Yeah, that's probably why Dad doesn't like me.

The family had gotten used to this dynamic and accepted it as the status quo. Jimmy was visibly shaken when he saw Fia and Michael become closer. The first time it hit him was when he learned they had been spending time together.

Later, he was floored to learn Fia had cut Michael's hair, and it all came to a head when he saw them hugging.

This was a blessing in disguise because it had him questioning some things about Michael, and this might be the thing that saves him from going to prison. He asked the right questions when they had Michael in the basement.

Jimmy: What do you want with my family?

Michael: Nothing.

Jimmy: What do you want with my family?

Michael: Nothing.

Jimmy: Nothing? Then why get a job delivering meat to my hotel? Hmm? Come drinking at my bar, telling Carlo about Harry the Hook, and why do I keep seeing you around my children? Now, remind me. They let you out of prison early because...?

Michael came to a couple of realizations, the first one being he was still hurting people. It had reached a point where Fia trusted him completely. He was angry with himself, knowing he was exploiting her grief.

Even when he invited Charlie to Jimmy's birthday, he felt guilty, knowing this was just a ploy to get Jimmy on something and Charlie might be collateral.

One thing he knew was Olivia was fishing but also not playing around.

Even when the second realization hit him, what should have been consolation was a rude awakening.

Olivia was bending laws and breaking some in her pursuit of the Baxters. Even after calling her out on it, it didn't make Michael feel better knowing she would use any means at her disposal to nab the family.

This made her dangerous. Dangerous in that she might put him or anyone in harm's way and that The Baxters might go free because of her unorthodox means. When he was a judge, he lived for these kinds of people. It was his pleasure to put cops, prosecutors, and attorneys who misused the law in their place.

In Texas, the trouble Sheila had been running from found her. Seeing her suffer for things that weren't her fault was heartbreaking. She had run away for over a decade to avoid this.

Sheila: Hmm. Well, after ten years of silence, I thought we was done talking.

Big Mo: I can't find our nephew. Ain't heard from him since yesterday.

Sheila: Mm, he's with his cousin.

Big Mo: You know where?

Sheila: I told you to stay away from Trey.

Big Mo: This ain't got nothing to do with him.

Sheila: Don't play with me. Not about my son.

She had made a life for herself as a nurse and vowed to protect her son from going the same path as Big Mo and for the events to turn opposite of what she had planned?

The saying "blood's thicker than water" never rang truer before than it did in 'Part Thirteen.'

Tired of her husband's perceived inaction, Gia reached out to her father, from whom she learned to be ruthless.

Charlie found himself in a peculiar position, associated with the people he had vowed to get New Orleans rid of.

Jimmy raised some very important questions concerning Michael. And Eugene arrived at Big Mo's front door.

'Part Fourteen' felt like a proper installment of Your Honor, as the past two episodes were slow. It brought all the cards to the table by revealing Olivia's play, Jimmy's persona, and a new player entered the game.

Over to you, Your Honor Fanatics. Do you think Big Mo will go through with her original idea of killing Eugene?

Will Charlie have to play nice with his new "family?" Do you foresee trouble due to how Olivia is handling this case?

