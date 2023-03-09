9-1-1 Exclusive Clip: Bobby Looks For Answers

Bobby’s continued search for justice leads him to a familiar flower shop and a familiar face.

Once May pieced together that Tamara and Wendall were at Winding Path at the same time, it was clear that Tamara knew more than she was saying. She wasn’t ready to talk to May, but that wasn’t going to stop Bobby from trying himself.

TV Fanatic was very lucky to get an exclusive clip from 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 12, which shows Bobby and Tamara meeting and Bobby’s plea to her, which elicits a surprising response.

Bobby had spent countless months looking into Winding Path and trying to prove that they were responsible for Wendall’s death. He hadn’t gotten anywhere, but all he needed was a little breakthrough to start making some inroads.

As you’ll see in this clip below, meeting with Tamara gives him some of the information he’s been seeking.

Poor Tamara is obviously scared, and if Bobby’s theories about the treatment center owners are true, then she has every reason to be.

Bobby has been desperate to figure out what happened to Wendall, and Tamara may be the one to help him crack the case wind open. But how willing will she be to help him?

Hopefully, this is only the start of Bobby’s quest for answers, and he can find out what happened to his friend once and for all. Because, as he explained to Tamara, Wendall deserved so much more than what happened to him.

Elsewhere during this hour, Buck will be dealing with some complicated emotions after his brush with death.

Buck was in full cardiac arrest, on the precipice of death, and it makes sense that he would be dealing with some post-traumatic stress in the wake of his accident.

But how will he work through his feelings? We’ll have to wait and see.

This feels like it will be another gripping hour that will surely bring with it a lot of emotions. 9-1-1 always does these hours so well, hitting the emotional beats and crafting a beautifully nuanced story.

Make sure you check out the clip, and then let us know your thoughts about it in the comment section and what you think we’ll see during this hour.

As always, we’ll have a full review after the episode airs, and we look forward to hearing your thoughts then as well!

You can catch 9-1-1 Mondays at 9/8c on FOX.

And you can follow our weekly reviews and watch 9-1-1 online right here via TV Fanatic.

Whitney Evans is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.